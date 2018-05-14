Bethune-Cookman Sweeps At 32nd PGA Minority Collegiate Championship

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For Bethune-Cookman University, it was another example of a dynasty in cruise control at the 32nd PGA Minority Collegiate Championship at PGA Golf Club.
The Wildcats captured a record seventh-straight—and 15th overall—Women's crown in collegiate golf's most culturally significant Championship. Meanwhile, the Men's team notched their third-consecutive PGA Minority Collegiate Championship and 10th overall.
The teams from Daytona Beach never let off the throttle throughout 54 holes of competition. Paced by medalist Mackenzie Butzer's final round 1-under par 71 (70-75-71 216), the Bethune-Cookman Women (297-307-299 903) defeated runner-up University of the Incarnate Word by 27 strokes on the Ryder Course. North Carolina A&T finished third, another seven strokes back.
The Bethune-Cookman Men (286-282-286 854) shot 10-under par for the Championship, winning by 57 strokes over Savannah State on the Wanamaker Course. Incarnate Word placed third. Bethune-Cookman were led by medalist Marcus Sundlof, of Sweden (65-70-71 206).
Division II was won by California State University-Dominguez Hills for the third time in four years, as the Toros recorded a 15-shot victory over Lincoln University. Virginia Union's Sergio Escalante took Division II Medalist honors.
"The rankings don't matter, because everyone plays from the heart," said Toros Head Coach Ron Eastman.
The University of Houston-Victoria won its third-straight NAIA title—and a Division record fourth overall—by defeating runner-up Governors State by 12 strokes. Governors State's Matt Contey was NAIA medalist with a three-day total of 222.
For the second straight year, the Men's Individual title was won by the University of Connecticut's Nabeel Kahn, who overcame a rusty start to the Championship for a 2-under par final round 70 (75-70-70 215), to win by 12 strokes over both Palm Beach Atlantic's Siyan Liu and West Florida's Joseph Stills.
The Women's Individual prize was earned by St. John's (N.Y.) University sophomore Linda Wang (72-73-73 218), who defeated runner-up Rachelle Orme of Savannah State by nine strokes.
To get ahead of inclement weather, the final round began on Saturday, as the teams played 27 holes. The final nine holes were completed Sunday.
