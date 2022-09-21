BETMGM & NBC SPORTS LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP FEATURING BETTING INTEGRATIONS DURING NFL SEASON

BetMGM odds and insights to also be included in content from NBC Sports personalities Chris Simms and Matthew Berry

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and NBC Sports announced today a new partnership for the 2022 NFL season highlighted by weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM will be featured on FNIA, the most-watched studio show in sports, in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry. This segment will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo. Real-time betting odds on FNIA's scoring ticker also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, will go deep into game storylines and include BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to partner with the talented team at NBC Sports and have the ability to engage with football fans nationwide," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We look forward to delivering NBC viewers our BetMGM trading team insights as well as entertaining segments that showcase the excitement of betting with BetMGM."

Additional highlights of the partnership include:

Full BetMGM odds and lines in all Berry-hosted content across various NBC Sports platforms, including Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry , weekdays at Noon ET on Peacock, as well as Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry , Sundays at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock.

, weekdays at on Peacock, as well as , Sundays at on Peacock. Additional insights within Berry's social media platforms throughout the NFL season, as well providing BetMGM's platforms with access to Berry for curated boosts.

Co-branded content hosted by Chris Simms , including on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, as well on his social platforms throughout the 2022 NFL season and through the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will McIntosh, President, NBC Sports Next & Fandango, said, "As we continue to innovate within the rapidly growing sports-betting marketplace, this new partnership with BetMGM will allow NBC Sports to engage more fans across multiple platforms. We're looking forward to collaborating with BetMGM and are excited about the future activation opportunities this partnership will present."

Complementing the featured BetMGM, NBC Sports EDGE, part of the NBC Sports portfolio and one of the internet's highest-trafficked betting and fantasy sports websites, will continue to provide content highlighting the players and storylines impacting the football season on Peacock and across NBC Sports digital platforms.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International ( NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com/.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30MM players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform; TeamUnify, swim team management services; GoMotion, sports and fitness business software solutions; TourneyMachine, tournament management solutions for youth sports; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; and NBC Sports Edge, a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM