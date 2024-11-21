BetMGM Debuts 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Original Bets Sweepstakes, November 21-29

Sports betting leader and Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA will send one winner to Las Vegas for semifinal and championship games

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator and Authorized Gaming Operator of the NBA, is launching its first Original Bets Sweepstakes for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup. From November 21-29, BetMGM customers who wager $10 or more on BetMGM's proprietary NBA Cup Original Bets will have the chance to win the ultimate Las Vegas sports vacation. BetMGM will send one winner to Las Vegas for a five-night stay at MGM Grand, provide tickets to the semifinal and championship games and offer an on-court photo opportunity. The winner also will receive $2,500 in BetMGM Rewards Points that can be redeemed for a variety of experiences at any MGM Resorts property (players must be considered active in order to keep their BetMGM Rewards Points from expiring based on Tier Status).

"With the Emirates NBA Cup championship returning to our backyard in Las Vegas, it is important for us to create an experience only possible through BetMGM," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer of BetMGM. "This promotion allows guests to explore NBA Original Bets and benefit from our unique connection to MGM Resorts destinations that are a short walk from T-Mobile Arena."

Participants can opt in to the Original Bets Sweepstakes from the home screen or promotions section of the BetMGM mobile app. Any Emirates NBA Cup Original Bet of $10 or more during the promotional period will count as a single entry into the sweepstakes for up to 25 entries (promotional offer not available in Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico).

BetMGM's Original Bets are made possible through the integration of Angstrom, Entain's sports modeling and analytics company. Angstrom's differentiated play-by-play simulation-based pricing models allow BetMGM to provide an extensive list of basketball markets like both teams to score in the first minute and three 3-pointers scored in the first three minutes.

The Original Bets Sweepstakes is one of many ways BetMGM customers can engage with the League throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. For the second year, BetMGM is offering its free-to-play Fast Break game. Once a day, users can log in and try to score a basket to win a reward. Rewards include parlay boost tokens, odds boost tokens, SGP boost tokens, bonus spins (in eligible casino states) and bonus bets (promotional offer not available in Nevada or Puerto Rico; bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in 24 hours).

Behind-The-Book Storylines

Below are betting highlights from BetMGM for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup.

2024 Emirates NBA Cup Winner

Odds Leaders:

Knicks +550

Celtics +700

Cavaliers/Warriors +800

Highest Ticket%:

Celtics 13.0%

Cavaliers 12.5%

Nuggets 8.3%

Highest Handle%:

Celtics 22.3%

Cavaliers 12.9%

Warriors 8.9%

2024 Emirates NBA Cup MVP

Odds Leaders:

Jalen Brunson +600

+600 Stephen Curry +800

+800 Donovan Mitchell +900

Highest Ticket%:

Jayson Tatum 9.3%

9.3% Karl-Anthony Towns 8.9%

8.9% Nikola Jokic 7.9%

Highest Handle%:

Nikola Jokic 21.1%

21.1% Karl-Anthony Towns 20.6%

20.6% Jayson Tatum 12.1%

BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

