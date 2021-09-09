BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Arizona

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of its industry-leading digital sports betting platform in Arizona. Arizona marks the 15th market in which BetMGM's mobile and online products are available.

"We're pleased to officially bring BetMGM's mobile sports betting offering to fans in Arizona in time for football season," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We've built strategic partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals, two key players in the state, enabling us to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our Arizona customers."

Gila River's three Arizona locations owned by the Gila River Indian Community, Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva, will feature BetMGM Sportsbooks scheduled to open later this year. BetMGM also plans to open a first of its kind BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, in time for the 2022 football season.

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program gives Arizona's BetMGM players the ability to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties, including Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM Grand Detroit.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting and iGaming platform into new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM app is available for download in Arizona on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/ .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

