BetMGM Launches Sports Betting App in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roar Digital, LLC – the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – announced today that BetMGM, a leading mobile sports betting app, is now accepting wagers throughout Indiana. BetMGM is entering Indiana through a market-access agreement with Boyd Gaming.

"Introducing BetMGM in Indiana is a significant development for Roar Digital and MGM Resorts," said Scott Butera, President of Interactive Gaming for MGM Resorts. "Indiana has a rich history in professional and amateur sports and a strong fan base. We believe that the sports betting opportunities offered by BetMGM, and access to MGM's world-class entertainment offerings and resorts, will be well-received."

BetMGM offers unique product features, such as in-app, livestreamed sports events from around the world. In conjunction with today's launch, Indiana bettors will enjoy promotions only available within Indiana, affording ample opportunity to bet on professional as well as collegiate sports through a variety of pre-match, in-play and player proposition wagers.

"We're excited to launch BetMGM in a state as passionate about sports as Indiana is and look forward to seeing fans in the state take advantage of our unique in-app offers," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, Roar Digital. "Indiana marks an incredibly important expansion for us as we look to solidify our presence in the Midwest and continue to bring BetMGM to new states in the US."

Indiana is BetMGM's third U.S. market entry, following New Jersey and West Virginia. Available for download on both iOS and Android and accessible via desktop, BetMGM leverages an exclusive betting engine that allows fans to place bets quickly and with ease. Sports bettors have access to a wide assortment of betting markets on BetMGM, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and combat sports.

About Roar Digital

Roar Digital LLC is a US sports betting and online gaming venture, owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new regulated sports betting market developing in the US. Utilizing GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, Roar Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The venture has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com .

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM and its expansion into new jurisdictions. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the United States, risks relating to obtaining any required permits, licenses or approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions.

