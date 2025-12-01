BetMGM Launches Sports Betting in Missouri

Debut includes statewide mobile betting and retail sportsbook at Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau

For high-resolution artwork, click here.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of mobile and retail sports betting in Missouri with its partner Century Casinos Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTY). Players across the state can now place wagers through BetMGM's mobile app or in the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau.

"With the launch of legal sports betting in Missouri, we're thrilled to introduce a wide range of entertainment offerings through our mobile app and new retail sportsbook," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "As a partner of the Kansas City Chiefs and with St. Louis native Jon Hamm as our ambassador, BetMGM is bringing the thrill of Las Vegas to the Show-Me State."

BetMGM's mobile app offers tools and rewards that make wagering simple and secure. Highlights include:

Play, Earn, Win: BetMGM's loyalty program lets players earn BetMGM Rewards points and MGM Rewards tier credits with every wager. Points and credits can be redeemed for digital bonuses or real-world experiences, including stays at MGM Resorts and Marriott Bonvoy properties nationwide, ranging from Bellagio, ARIA, and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to Borgata in Atlantic City, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

BetMGM's loyalty program lets players earn BetMGM Rewards points and MGM Rewards tier credits with every wager. Points and credits can be redeemed for digital bonuses or real-world experiences, including stays at MGM Resorts and Marriott Bonvoy properties nationwide, ranging from Bellagio, ARIA, and The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to Borgata in Atlantic City, Beau Rivage in Mississippi, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Premium Mobile Experience: BetMGM's mobile app delivers a fast, intuitive and rewarding experience with a streamlined interface and quick navigation. Missouri players can access popular betting markets, live wagering options, and team and player research all in one place. They can also access responsible gambling tools to ensure that betting remains safe, fun and sustainable.

BetMGM's mobile app delivers a fast, intuitive and rewarding experience with a streamlined interface and quick navigation. Missouri players can access popular markets, live wagering options, and team and player research all in one place. They can also access responsible tools to ensure that remains safe, fun and sustainable. Chiefs Partnership: An official sports betting partner since 2022, BetMGM's collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs brings exclusive promotions and experiences for fans, both online and at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

An official sports partner since 2022, BetMGM's collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs brings exclusive promotions and experiences for fans, both online and at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. New Player Offer: New players in Missouri can download the BetMGM app on iOS or Android and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet loses, they receive bonus bets equal to the stake. (Minimum $10 deposit required. Bonus bets expire in seven days. One new player offer per user.)

BetMGM currently operates in 30 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is now available for download in Missouri and is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide customers with resources that support informed, responsible play through GameSense. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and licensed to MGM Resorts. Through its integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gaming tools, which are designed to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First bet offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the MGM Resorts International public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding the launch of mobile and retail sports betting in Missouri. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming, online sports betting and retail sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; and BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM