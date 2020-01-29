BetMGM Mobile Sports Betting Launches in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Roar Digital, LLC – the joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – today announced that the BetMGM mobile sports betting app is now accepting wagers throughout West Virginia. Today's announcement was made in conjunction with The Greenbrier, the mountain luxury resort synonymous with world-class, authentic hospitality in West Virginia.

"We are pleased to be operating in West Virginia and partnering with The Greenbrier, a historic grand hotel and one of the most storied landmarks in the United States," said Scott Butera, President of Interactive Gaming for MGM Resorts. "Sports betting represents a significant opportunity for the MGM Resorts-GVC joint venture; we look forward to bringing our best-in-class mobile technology to additional states where mobile gaming is approved."

BetMGM offers unique product features, such as in-app, livestreamed sports events from around the world. With today's announcement, West Virginian sports bettors will have access to industry-leading promotions only available inside the Mountain State.

"We know the passion for sports in West Virginia, which is why we're launching BetMGM with the very best features and promotions already up and running," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of Roar Digital. "West Virginians will notice the care we've put into making this a mobile betting experience for die-hard sports fans and novices alike."

Available for download on both iOS and Android as well as accessible via desktop, BetMGM leverages an exclusive betting engine that allows fans to place bets quickly and with ease. Sports bettors also have access to a wide assortment of betting markets, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and combat sports.

"We are thrilled that BetMGM is coming to West Virginia and couldn't be prouder that this tremendous brand is launching at The Greenbrier," said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. "West Virginia sports fans are going to love this app as much as they love visiting us here at America's Resort."

West Virginia became the third state to adopt online sports betting in December 2018. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Roar Digital

Roar Digital LLC is a US sports betting and online gaming venture, owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the venture was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new regulated sports betting market developing in the US. Utilizing GVC's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, Roar Digital offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The venture has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a luxury mountain resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier's breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities. America's only private casino features table games, slot machines and sports wagering. The Greenbrier's full-service mineral spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of 36 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection includes 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club is the pinnacle of luxury real estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the greenbrier.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

