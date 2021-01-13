BetMGM Named One Of The Best Places To Work In 2021 By Glassdoor

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming entertainment company, is honored to announce it has been listed as a Best Place to Work in 2021 by Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recognizes employers that create great work cultures and is judged solely on elected input from company employees. BetMGM ranked in the Top 20 and scored an overall outstanding rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the U.S. "small and medium company" category, for companies with up to 1,000 employees.

"It's been a tremendous year of growth for BetMGM. We tripled our headcount to 350 team members and were able to grow the business, while infusing our new employees with the values that make BetMGM a special place to work," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "We credit our success in this area to the high-touch approach of our leadership group during these times of remote working, clarity of purpose throughout, and transparency with which we have shared our journey with the whole business. We're extremely proud to receive this recognition from Glassdoor. It's a testament to the collaborative, high performing workplace we've been able to cultivate."

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award is based on the feedback employees have voluntarily and anonymously shared on the Glassdoor platform. To determine the winners, Glassdoor evaluated all company reviews shared by employees over the past year.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer, said, "COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted. This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people. A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees. My congratulations go to all of this year's outstanding Employees' Choice Award winners."

BetMGM creates an unparalleled culture of support for its employees and customers. As the nascent sports betting industry continues to grow within the U.S, the company has placed an emphasis on responsible gaming. Recently, BetMGM established its Responsible Gambling Council, consisting of senior leaders throughout the company, designed to foster a culture of responsible gambling as well as to support and drive key responsible gaming initiatives.

BetMGM is actively hiring candidates who share the company's core values. For details on available career opportunities visit, https://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

