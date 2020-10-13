BetMGM unveils new Parlay Builder product for U.S. sports in expanded Genius Sports deal

BetMGM players can now instantly build, customize and bet selections within the same game from a choice of over 400 bet-types, including team and player props.

The product is powered by BetBuilder, a service developed by Betgenius and sportsbook software provider Sportcast which automates the entire back-end process while allowing sportsbooks to configure each bet type and to fully customize the UX.

Matt Prevost, CMO at BetMGM, said: "Parlay Builder gives our pre-game betting offering another dimension; it's engaging, easy-to-use and extensive, therefore appealing to serious and recreational bettors alike. We've witnessed the success of BetBuilder in Europe and anticipate a similar trajectory in the U.S."

Matt Stephenson, Global Partnerships Director at Betgenius, said: "BetBuilder has been a runaway success for many of our partners in Europe and the product keeps getting better and better. With a focus on U.S. sports and the deepest range of bet options, Parlay Builder gives BetMGM a real differentiator – both from a product and marketing perspective."

