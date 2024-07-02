BETMGM WINS SPORTS BETTING OPERATOR AND EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR AT EGR NORTH AMERICA AWARDS 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, was recognized as Sports Betting Operator of the Year and Employer of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2024. The EGR North America Awards, hosted in New York City on June 27, celebrate excellence in the North American online gaming industry and are considered the premier gaming awards.

"Winning two EGR North America Awards is a tremendous honor," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "We have a passionate team at BetMGM dedicated to delivering best-in-class betting experiences which saw exponential leaps in capability this year with unparalleled omnichannel opportunities, enhanced user interface and increased brand visibility. These awards are a tribute to all the hard work and the strong culture that we are building at BetMGM."

Sports Betting Operator of the Year is awarded to the operator that brought innovation to the sports betting sector, provided a high-quality player experience and showed evidence of real growth via mobile and web. BetMGM was acknowledged for its ability to innovate and differentiate in a crowded industry, successfully forming strategic partnerships with X and Marriott Bonvoy and capitalizing upon its unique omnichannel advantage in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII. BetMGM parent company Entain's acquisition of sports pricing and analytics firm Angstrom in 2023 fueled the expansion of BetMGM's betting library, allowing the operator to produce a broader and more exciting product for the customer.

The Employer of the Year award recognizes the operator or affiliate that demonstrated its commitment to organizational performance improvement through investment in the recruitment, personal and skills development, and motivation of every employee. On the heels of being recognized as a one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York by Great Place To Work® and Fortune, BetMGM once again proved it is building a workplace to attract and retain top talent in the rapidly growing iGaming and sports betting industry. BetMGM prides itself on being an inclusive, value-driven organization that prioritizes true transparency and two-way communication with weekly, virtual all-hands forums and active employee resource groups. In 2023, BetMGM optimized onboarding, enhanced training programs, continued diversity and inclusion learning, and focused on career development and strategic in-sourcing.

The wins mark the first time that BetMGM received EGR North America Awards for Sports Betting Operator and Employer of the Year. The company was previously awarded Casino Operator of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook and Casino apps are accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com .

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information, follow @BetMGM on X.

Disclaimer

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). See BetMGM.com for Terms. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, Party Poker, and Wheel of Fortune. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; and BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM