Betoken CBD Reveals Breakthrough 'Dear Jane' Column

PORTLAND, Maine, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year where social distancing has become the new normal, the debut of the endearing and transparent Dear Jane column by Betoken CBD, a female-founded wellness brand, is a welcomed respite, bringing its audience a new digital best friend from the safety of their phones and laptops.

Founded by mother, entrepreneur, and former lawyer, Liz Kirby, Betoken CBD makes adulting easier through its array of CBD products ranging from capsules, creams, bath bombs, and more, that help to relax and calm the mind, body, and soul.

Betoken CBD Products

Now, the wellness brand is bringing its purpose to life through its Dear Jane column where readers, customers, and social media followers can write in with their real life problems and receive down-to-earth advice on how to make navigating their lives a little bit easier. The voice of the column is Betoken CBD's in-house writer, Candy Washington, who's a female founder, content creator, and digital influencer whose focus is on wellness and self-care.

"I knew Candy was a fit to be the voice behind the column because she shares our common goal of ending the shame behind asking for help when we, as women, feel stressed, overwhelmed, or anxious. We're excited to be a meaningful part of the movement to normalize seeking support," explains Liz on her pick for the column's writer.

The Dear Jane column serves as a digital safe space for women to ask real questions about their lives that they might be too embarrassed or ashamed to ask their in-real-life friends. In alignment with this, the popular series of articles tackles the themes of how anxiety, depression, painful periods, and achy bodies can affect all aspects of the quality of a person's day-to-day life from her romantic relationships, career goals, friendships, family issues, body image, self-esteem, and more.

The column is currently accepting Dear Jane letters and it honors privacy so no real names are used when publicly answering the reader's questions. Email [email protected] with submissions and for a chance to have your question answered on the site.

PRESS CONTACT

Contact Mikayla at [email protected] for questions or to schedule an interview.

Betoken CBD

866-783-5750

553 Shore Rd, Unit 4

Cape Elizabeth, Maine 04107

Related Images

betoken-cbd-products.jpg

Betoken CBD Products

Betoken CBD Products

SOURCE Betoken CBD