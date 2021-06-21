Betoken CBD's Female Founder Debunks 3 Myths About CBD

PORTLAND, Maine, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to disrupting the wellness industry with their mission to make adult life easier through their all-natural supplements and body care products, Betoken CBD's female founder, Liz Kirby is also taking on the job of demystifying the truths and untruths about cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD.

Myth number 1: CBD oil is the same thing as hemp seed oil. The truth is that although hemp oil and CBD oil are both derived from hemp, the way in which the resulting oils are extracted are vastly different. CBD oil is harvested through the stalks, leaves, and flowers of hemp plants. While hemp seed oil is taken from the seeds of hemp plants. Hemp oil actually contains no CBD. The two oils each have unique benefits and side effects and should not be used interchangeably.

Myth number 2: CBD contains high levels of THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis that can induce varying physical and psychological sensations to the consumer. However, although both CBD and THC can affect the body's endocannabinoid system, levels of THC found in CBD products should fall below .3% rendering it legal and at the level that will not induce any psychoactive effects in the consumer.

"Since there's so much misinformation out there about CBD, I wanted to share these insights to help our customers make better informed decisions about how and why they consume CBD," explains Liz as to her motivation on dispelling the myths surrounding CBD.

"What consumers should be looking out for is information on the products packaging or website indicating that the manufacturer had a third-party laboratory inspect their products, particularly when it comes to THC content, CBD quantity, and its cannabinoid profile," Liz continued as to what consumers should be aware of when choosing their CBD products.

Myth number 3: you can't drive while taking CBD. The truth is that it's important to be mindful of how all medication and supplements can affect an individual's mind and body, as side effects may vary from person-to-person and to make a personalized decision based on that. However, since CBD contains little to no THC, it does not cause the same levels of impairment and psychoactive responses as products that contain high levels of THC, and therefore it shouldn't affect one's ability to drive.

ABOUT BETOKEN

Betoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBY

Liz and her husband have 2 young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for 3 years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

