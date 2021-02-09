Betoken Partners With Hari Om Hemp on Valentine's Day CBD Bath Bomb

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the spirit of Valentine's Day is all about celebrating partnerships, although not romantic, it's only appropriate that two female founders in the wellness industry decided to use the special holiday to celebrate a partnership of a different kind.

Liz Kirby, the founder of Betoken CBD, and Leigh Carr, the founder of Hari Om Hemp, teamed up to create a luxurious CBD bath bomb that dropped just in time for Valentine's Day. The co-created CBD bath bomb is appropriately named, Go Away, I'm Fizzy, as a fun tongue-in-cheek nod to Betoken's mission to make 'adulting' easier and taking intentional time for self-care.

The two founders came together to leverage their individual expertise as wellness entrepreneurs in a united effort to create an innovative CBD-infused bath bomb that contains a blend of 25mg full-spectrum hemp, essential oils from Jasmine, Lavender and Geranium and topped off with pink Himalayan sea salt to provide an indulgent, relaxing, and rejuvenating at-home spa experience for the user.

"When Leigh and I came together to formulate the CBD bath bomb, we were able to tap into the creative energy of two professional women working together to create an innovative product that all women could benefit from and use. Through the collaboration, we saw organic growth by tapping into each other's built-in audience, making our collective reach, influence, and engagement expanded exponentially," explains Liz as to what motivated the collaboration from both a personal and business standpoint.

Liz also provides a new take on how to use the Go Away, I'm Fizzy CBD bath bomb as the perfect Valentine's Day gift to both give and receive. Give the gift of a CBD-infused bath experience to a romantic partner or to a friend as a Galentine's Day gift to enjoy at their leisure, or surprise someone with a romantic at-home spa night that includes the CBD bath bomb, scented candles, soothing music, and a sweet treat.

Another innovative and unique way to gift the CBD bath bomb, especially in times of social distancing, is to create a virtual Valentine's Day date night. Liz suggests having both partners enjoy a relaxing night-in while connecting through video technology. Ultimately, the strategic collaboration between the two female founders is indicative that just because we're socially distancing, doesn't mean we can't still form meaningful partnerships, in business, friendship and in love.

