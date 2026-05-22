Betolar and Enersense Launch Commercial Cooperation to Protect Electrical Substations

KANNONKOSKI, Finland, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betolar and Enersense have signed a letter of intent on commercial cooperation aimed at bringing solutions to market for protecting substations against external threats.

On April 2, 2026, Betolar announced its new solution for protecting critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations, and especially the main transformers. Enersense's strong expertise in the design, construction, and maintenance of substations enables the further development of the solution into an implementation-ready offering tailored to customer needs.

Practical Protection with Fast Implementation and Cost-effective solution

Betolar's solution is a modular and site-specific protective structure designed to improve the physical security of substations. The solution prevents unauthorized access and vandalism while protecting critical components from external impacts, including drone-related threats. The protective structure is designed for rapid deployment and local implementation. The solution can utilize low-carbon and resource-efficient materials such as locally available materials.

The solution leverages Betolar's expertise in material technology and has been designed with consideration for structural resilience against varying levels of explosive force. The solutions are suitable both for the construction of new substations and for the protection and upgrading of existing facilities.

The cooperation also covers the use of Betolar's low-carbon concrete and other sustainable material solutions in substation construction. This makes it possible to improve infrastructure safety while also supporting customers' sustainability and emissions reduction targets.

Growing Demand for Proactive Protection Solutions

Changes in the security environment are increasing the need for proactive protection of substations. At the same time, investments in Finland's transmission grid will grow significantly in the coming years, and at EU level annual investments in electricity grids are estimated to almost double by 2030. This development is particularly visible in the construction and modernization of substations and in the strengthening of their protection.

"Clean energy and a secure power grid are cornerstones of a sustainable society. As the security of substations is critically important to our customers, we want to help them identify effective solutions. Through our collaboration with Betolar, we can develop new protection solutions for our customers for both new and existing substations," says Juha Silvola, EVP, Power at Enersense.

"Protecting substations and their critical components requires proactive and practical solutions. Our collaboration with Enersense enables the further development of our solution for sites where operational reliability and security of supply are of significant societal importance. By combining Enersense's expertise in substations with Betolar's material technology, we can offer customers a scalable and cost-effective solution," says Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO at Betolar.

Betolar Plc

Further enquiries:

Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, tel. +358 50 567 6608, [email protected]

Juha Silvola, EVP, Power, Enersense International Plc, tel. 040 763 1599, [email protected]

About Betolar Plc

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Helsinki: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (OTCQX: BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.

About Enersense International plc

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernizes critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

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