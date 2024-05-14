Béton Provincial Acquires Assets from CRH Canada Group in Eastern North America

This acquisition solidifies Béton Provincial's position as a leader in the North-eastern American market for concrete and cement, while also enhancing its logistical capacity and the vertical integration of its operations.

QUÉBEC, QC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Béton Provincial Ltée, the largest Canadian-owned company in the concrete and cement industry, is pleased to announce that it has concluded a transaction with CRH Canada Group Inc., involving the acquisition of numerous assets located in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and the state of New York.

With its extensive network of strategic contact points, Béton Provincial now operates one of the largest distribution networks in eastern North America. By strengthening the vertical integration of its operations, the company is diversifying its product offerings and gaining better control over its supply chain, for the benefit of its customers.

The transaction will have a positive impact on the economic landscape of Eastern North America, as it consolidates the leadership of a Canadian company in the supply chain for infrastructure renewal and the construction of resilient structures. By combining the benefits of the integration of the cement and concrete industries, it also bolsters Béton Provincial's ability to implement innovative projects in green concrete, thereby contributing to the transition to a more sustainable and responsible industry.

"This significant milestone highlights the journey undertaken by Béton Provincial since its foundation in Matane (Québec) in 1960. We are very proud to see that a 100% Canadian-owned company is now making its mark alongside the major multinational players in its industry. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the trust and continuous support of our partners, clients, and employees, who demonstrate our common commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability", said André Bélanger, President of Béton Provincial.

Béton Provincial is acquiring the Ash Grove cement plant in Joliette, as well as the activities of Demix Béton and certain activities of Demix Agrégats. The company becomes the owner of the following assets:

The Ash Grove cement plant in Joliette , as well as 6 cement terminals, including 3 in Newfoundland and Labrador , 2 in the Greater Montreal , and 1 in Solvay, New York ;

, as well as 6 cement terminals, including 3 in and , 2 in the , and 1 in ; 9 ready-mix concrete plants, including 7 in Greater Montreal and 2 in the Quebec City region;

and 2 in the region; 2 quarries in the Greater Montreal , located in Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur and Mirabel .

From this point forward, all cement activities will be operated under the name Ciment St-Laurent / St. Lawrence Cement, reviving a historically recognized brand in Quebec and Eastern North America.

About Béton Provincial

Founded in 1960 in Matane, Quebec, Béton Provincial stands as Canada's leading Canadian-owned enterprise in the concrete and cement industry. Owned and managed entirely by André Bélanger, the company operates one of the largest distribution networks in Eastern North America and employs over 2,700 people. Its facilities include 94 ready-mix concrete plants, 5 precast concrete plants, 1 cement plant and 21 asphalt plants, along with numerous facilities related to bitumen and aggregates, and a fleet of 700 ready-mix trucks. Committed to the sustainable transition of its industry, Béton Provincial places innovation, long-term value creation, and the adoption of responsible practices at the core of its operations.

SOURCE Béton Provincial