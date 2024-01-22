BetOnline Announces Strategic Golf Sponsorship with Vantage Tag Systems in Anticipation of 2024 PGA Show

Lifetime Partnership will Infuse BetOnline.ag Product Suite into Thousands of VTS-Managed Golf Carts Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetOnline.ag, a leading online gaming platform, is thrilled to announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Vantage Tag Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global, Inc. The exclusive partnership is set to propel BetOnline's presence within the golf industry throughout 2024 and beyond.

The on-course Infinity app will feature BetOnline.ag advertisements, programmatic real-time messaging, video streaming, geo-targeting and more.

The lifetime sponsorship will see the integration of BetOnline's sports betting, casino, poker and horse racing digital platforms into thousands of golf course GPS devices produced by Vantage Tag Systems (VTS). Utilizing the innovative Vantage Tag GPS Fleet management system, golfers will be able to sign up for a BetOnline.ag account by scanning a QR code before, during or after their rounds.

The QR codes will be available at golf courses in more than 25 states, spanning from California to Texas to Florida. Participating courses will enjoy the benefits of a no-cost, passive and recurring revenue share program in partnership with VTS.

"BetOnline is thrilled to expand our growing footprint in the golf industry by partnering with such a respected and successful company in Vantage Tag Systems," BetOnline.ag CEO Eddie Robbins said. "This is a match made in heaven because golf enthusiasts love the thrill of betting, and we're excited to infuse the entire Vegas gaming experience directly into their golf carts. Once a customer is signed up, they can easily access the fun on their phones, computers or any digital device."

"This partnership is a significant milestone for our company" said Bob Silzer, CEO of Vantage Tag Systems. "We have worked closely with operators to ensure our Fleet Management solutions not only improve the operation, but generate revenue through increased 'Pace of Play' and programmatic advertising. The BetOnline relationship is a perfect fit, and our courses will love it."

The BetOnline partnership will be officially launched at the annual PGA Show in Orlando from January 23-26, with VTS located at Booth 3129 and offering a number of incentives during the event.

PGA Show attendees who register for a BetOnline account will be entered to win an entire year's use of the illustrious 2024 G.T. 500 Shelby Cobra 2+2 LSV, courtesy of DSG Global.

Additionally, new customers who make a qualifying deposit will be awarded a $50 free play bet, 50 free casino spins and a free poker tournament entry to use at BetOnline.ag.

"This marks only the beginning of what will be a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship for all parties involved," Robbins said. "Once we get the ball rolling, we'll be offering in-play promos such as a 'A Beer On BetOnline!' and many other great benefits to keep the customers entertained on and off the course."

A 100% Welcome Bonus is always available to new players. BetOnline services millions of customers throughout the U.S. and Canada, accepting credit card, cryptocurrency and other forms of payment for immediate and secure deposits/withdrawals.

ABOUT BETONLINE

Founded in 2001, BetOnline (www.betonline.ag) is a worldwide leader in providing safe, legal and secure online gaming. The company's guiding principle is to establish long-lasting, positive relationships with its customers and within the gaming community. BetOnline features the most innovative technology and online gaming solutions for its sportsbook, poker, casino and horse racing clients.

ABOUT VANTAGE

Vantage Tag Systems (www.vantage-tag.com) provides patented GPS tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other remote management venues. VTS has grown to become an industry leader in the category of fleet management with its technology installed in 500 golf courses worldwide. VTS is now branching into new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial and consumer golf carts and low speed vehicles.

