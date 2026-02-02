BetOnline.ag Integrates $SCOR, the Premier Crypto Token of the Pro Sports Industry, Ahead of Super Bowl

Global Gaming Leader Partners with Sweet to Unlock New Utility for On-Chain Fan Engagement and Rewards Just in Time for Super Bowl LX

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetOnline.ag, a preeminent global online sportsbook, casino and poker platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Sweet to integrate $SCOR as a newly supported cryptocurrency.

$SCOR, the native token powering verified fan identity and rewards across major professional sports, is now available for deposits and withdrawals within the BetOnline cashier, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday on February 8.

This integration establishes a direct utility lane for the $SCOR, allowing fans to use tokens -- earned through engagement in officially licensed sports games or purchased on exchanges -- for real-world gameplay on a leading gaming platform.

For BetOnline, the partnership represents a strategic entry point into the burgeoning world of on-chain sports fandom, connecting the platform with high-value, verified fan liquidity.

"We are constantly evolving to meet our players where they are, and that now includes the intersection of sports fandom, gaming and blockchain," said Eddie Robbins III, CEO of BetOnline.ag. "$SCOR isn't just another cryptocurrency…it's the premier token of the sports industry. This partnership allows us to directly engage with a new generation of sports fans who value real-world gameplay, verifiable achievements and interoperable rewards."

$SCOR functions as the on-chain layer for fan identity, verifiable engagement and portable rewards across Sweet's network of major professional sports IP partners that boast officially licensed sports-themed web3 PvP and mini games.

By accepting $SCOR, BetOnline gains a direct connection to verified fan activity from SCOR's ecosystem of major professional sports IP partners, introducing a high-value audience of competitive sports fans and crypto-savvy players.

To celebrate the launch, BetOnline will offer exclusive deposit perks for $SCOR users, including free-play credits and casino spins for qualifying deposits. Future community activations are planned, featuring token-gated private poker and casino tournaments for verified $SCOR holders, with prizes awarded in both $SCOR and cash.

"We built $SCOR to bridge the passion of sports fandom with tangible utility and value," Sweet EVP of Global Partnerships Betsy Proctor said. "BetOnline's integration is a landmark moment, turning fan-earned $SCOR into a key for premium gaming experiences. This partnership validates our vision of a reward-first portable fan identity."

BetOnline has been a pioneer in crypto transactions since first accepting Bitcoin in 2010. The platform is renowned in crypto communities for its high limits, zero transaction fees, instantaneous processing and robust security. The addition of $SCOR further expands its industry-leading selection of digital currency options.

