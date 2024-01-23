BETR ANNOUNCES 2024 ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING EXPANSION PLANS

Betr secures online sportsbook market access in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky and iGaming market access in Pennsylvania – aims to launch its V1 sportsbook in at least seven states in 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr Holdings, Inc. (Betr), the Miami-based sports gaming and sports media company, today announced new market access deals for online sportsbook and casino in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook in Colorado and Kentucky. The company has already secured market access in Indiana, has applied for a sports wagering license in Maryland, and is currently live in Ohio, Virginia, and Massachusetts with its beta product. Betr remains on track to launch V1 of its Sportsbook ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The announcement comes on the heels of a highly successful 2023 for Betr, where the company launched its real money fantasy sports product, Betr Picks, ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Betr quickly achieved significant scale via Betr Picks – both with respect to paying users and revenue – and has been able to do so efficiently and profitably as the company has quickly become a leader in real money Fantasy Sports.

Betr's market access partnership is with the Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, which owns and operates casino resorts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Louisiana. Pennsylvania will also be the first state where Betr will launch Betr Casino (pending regulatory approval), its regulated iGaming vertical.

"We are very excited to partner with Betr on the launch of their first online casino," said Rob Norton, President, Cordish Gaming Group. "Betr Casino will make a winning addition to the gaming options available to Pennsylvania players, which includes two of our own successful Live! Casino properties."

In Colorado, Betr has secured online sportsbook market access with Boulter Developments, pending licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming. Boulter Developments have also taken an equity interest in Betr.

"Boulter Developments is excited to be partnering with Betr in the wonderful state of Colorado, pending licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming," said Steve Boulter of Boulter Developments LLC. "Their innovative approach to the gaming space, along with their intuitive product and rapidly growing media arm, make this a no brainer partnership for us. Further, we are thrilled to be equity partners as we firmly believe Betr is the future of sports gaming in America as they continue to make sports and betting, betr."

In Kentucky, Betr has secured online sportsbook market access with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who have increased their existing equity stake in Betr previously acquired through an online sportsbook market access partnership covering an upcoming launch in Indiana (pending regulatory approval).

"On behalf of our JV equity stake in Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, DBA, Sandy's Racing & Gaming, we couldn't be more excited to expand our KY sports betting market access strategy with Betr, said Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings, LLC. "Betr's innovative suite of products and user-friendly app are truly cutting-edge technology, coupled with their unique approach to marketing and broadcasting sports related content, creating a differentiated product offering within a rapidly growing market. We are confident our expanded relationship with Betr (Indiana market access agreement) will be a perfect fit in the great sports state of Kentucky."

Throughout 2024, Betr plans on pursuing a phased set of launches of its new V1 Sportsbook product in all jurisdictions it has acquired market access in to date. The company has also elected to not renew its temporary sports wagering license in Massachusetts, trading a 7 million population state for over 23 million in the net new states for collectively less economics than it would have required to renew in MA alone. By the end of 2024, Betr plans on being live in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Colorado, Kentucky with its V1 Sportsbook and to be live with its Casino product in Pennsylvania, in addition to the 20+ jurisdictions it currently operates Betr Picks.

"We are thrilled to announce our new market access partnerships for Sportsbook and the introduction of Betr Casino in 2024 ahead of our V1 Sportsbook launch," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Through the success of Betr Picks, we have validated that our playbook of simpler and more intuitive user experiences built for casual fans on the product front, and original short form video built for the next generation of sports fans on social media on the distribution front, are winning strategies for rapidly and efficiently scaling a new real money gaming business in the U.S. The data we are seeing not only suggests that we are building a large and highly profitable real money gaming and media business, but that we are doing so by bringing new users into the category. We plan on replicating this playbook for Betr Sportsbook and Betr Casino after releasing V1 of our Sportsbook later this year. By the end of 2024, we should see a further step change in our scale, while also having successfully laid the foundations of at least four distinct business units: Betr Fantasy, Betr Sportsbook, Betr Casino, and Betr Media."

"The new states we have acquired market access in will offer Betr Sportsbook the opportunity to reach over 17% of the U.S. adult population by the end of this year, while Betr Picks will continue to be available to over 50% of the U.S. adult population. Finally, we want to thank the MGC for their great partnership during our temporary license period in Massachusetts and we hope to receive the honor and privilege of reentering this market at a later date."

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is a leading sports gaming and sports media company focused on enhancing the consumption of sports through entertainment. Betr's gaming products are differentiated through a unique product experience with a simplified user interface that is catered to the casual sports fan, enabling Betr to capture more of the underpenetrated online gaming addressable market. Betr began with a beta version of its Online Sports Betting (OSB) product, which only offered microbetting markets such as the next play in a football game or the next pitch in a baseball game, before launching its real-money Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) product, Betr Picks, in 24 states. Betr plans on launching its V1 Sportsbook product with full sportsbook capabilities ahead of the 2024 NFL season, as well as its iGaming vertical with the launch of Betr Casino by the end of 2024. Betr's media division, Betr Media, is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 2.5 million followers, 2.4 billion impressions, and 127 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr Media is able to effectively reach and engage its audience at scale given its large social following coupled with its unique combination of in-house media talent and production, with an emphasis on original short-form video content.

