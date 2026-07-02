BETR ELEVATES KEY LEADERSHIP WITH PROMOTION OF ALEX URSA TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ALEX KUWADA TO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, AND MIKE DENEVI TO CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER

COO Ursa to lead product development and operations, overseeing the buildout of the industry's first super app

CMO Kuwada to lead acquisition, retention, VIP, and other key commercial functions

CCO Denevi to oversee content and brand strategy for the most followed real money gaming brand in the world

MIAMI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the company behind the world's first real money gaming super app, today announced the promotions of Alex Ursa to Chief Operating Officer, Alex Kuwada to Chief Marketing Officer, and Mike Denevi to Chief Content Officer.

Alex Ursa, the first employee hired at Betr, has been promoted to COO after serving as a foundational pillar of the business since its inception over four years ago. Ursa has played a critical role in building the product and business from the ground up. In his new role, he will lead product development and operations, overseeing the continued development and expansion of the industry's first super app. Prior to Betr, Ursa spent eight years across the Flutter organization, most recently as Senior Product Director at FanDuel.

Alex Kuwada has been promoted to CMO after joining the company two years ago. During his tenure, Kuwada has transformed Betr's marketing function and unit economics into a primary competitive advantage while serving as a key commercial leader. As CMO, he will lead acquisition, retention, VIP, and other key commercial functions. Prior to Betr, Kuwada spent six years at FanDuel, where he was most recently Senior Director of Growth.

Mike Denevi, the second employee hired at Betr, has been promoted to CCO after serving as Head of Media for over four years. Denevi will continue overseeing content and brand strategy for Betr, which has become the most followed real money gaming brand in the world on social media. Prior to Betr, Denevi spent over ten years at Bleacher Report, where he was most recently Director of Brand Strategy.

"Alex Ursa and Mike Denevi are the first two people I hired at Betr – and I am thrilled to promote them to COO and CCO respectively, along with promoting Alex Kuwada to CMO," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Alex Ursa is overseeing one of the most impressive product development feats in industry history – the development of a super app spanning several real money gaming products and prediction markets across one app and one wallet experience. Alex Kuwada is successfully building a paid-organic marketing hybrid growth engine that has yielded the best unit economics in the industry. And Mike Denevi is overseeing the development of one of the strongest, most differentiated brands in the industry – that is also now the most followed. We would not be where we are today without these three executives and I am thrilled to continue scaling Betr into a category defining business with them."

Betr operates Betr Picks, Betr Social Sportsbook, Betr Social Casino, and Betr Arcade in the majority of the country, and holds gaming licenses nationwide and has been publicly commended by the regulatory community for being a leader in responsible gaming. Betr is poised to launch its prediction markets product later in 2026, which will be available within the same single app experience as the company's other products.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about responsible play, visit betr.app/responsibility.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr has built the world's first real money gaming super app. The Betr Super App currently consists of Picks, Social Sportsbook, Social Casino, and Arcade – and will soon include Prediction Markets alongside other new products. Betr has one million paying users and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Betr is the world's most followed real money gaming brand on social media and delivers industry-leading unit economics and customer acquisition efficiency.

SOURCE Betr Holdings, Inc.