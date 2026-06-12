BETR HEDGES 10 MILLION FREE SPINS AND $1.776M WORLD CUP PAYOUT PROMOTION WITH POLYMARKET POSITION ON TEAM USA

MIAMI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the company behind the world's first real money gaming super app, today announced it has hedged a 10,000,000 free spins promotion, worth approximately $1.776M, on the United States to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Polymarket. The position, the largest single trade on Team USA to win the World Cup on Polymarket, returns approximately $1.776 million if the U.S. wins, which offsets Betr's exposure to the promotion.

The move marks one of the first public examples of a consumer gaming company using prediction markets to hedge a live promotional liability, turning a promotional giveaway into a real-money position on American sports history.

"I am placing the largest position of my life on the United States to win the World Cup," said Jake Paul, co-founder of Betr. "Why? Because I love this country. And also because Betr is giving away 10 million free spins valued at $1.776 million on Betr Social Casino if the United States wins it all. I need to hedge and celebrate. I'm setting off the biggest fireworks of my life. God Bless America!"

The 10 million free spins promotion, valued at approximately $1.776 million, a nod to the year America declared its independence, is available to Betr Social Casino users nationwide. Should the United States win the World Cup, Betr's Polymarket position would return the funds necessary to cover the full promotional payout, creating a closed-loop hedge that ties the company's financial exposure directly to the outcome.

"We are putting real money behind our belief in Team USA, leveraging the world's largest prediction markets platform to do it," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Sports, gaming, and prediction markets are converging, and Betr is at the center of that."

The announcement comes on the heels of Betr's recent acquisition of Ascent Capital Management Inc., which secured the company's NFA and CFTC registration as an introducing broker and positioned Betr to launch prediction markets powered by Polymarket directly within its super app later this year. Betr's prediction markets offering will sit alongside Picks, Sportsbook, Casino, and Arcade, all within one integrated wallet and app experience.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr has built the world's first real money gaming super app. In September 2023, Betr launched Betr Picks, which has quickly become one of the leading fantasy sports pick 'em products in the U.S. The product is currently available in 34 states. In September 2025, Betr launched Betr Social Sportsbook and Betr Arcade. Betr Social Sportsbook is live in 36 states and is seeing strong early momentum and user adoption nationwide. Betr Arcade has quickly emerged as a leading skill games platform and is live in 38 states. Betr Social Casino launched in March 2026 in 35 states and has experienced rapid growth. Betr has one million paying users and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Betr plans on launching prediction markets in 2026.

Betr is also the most followed sports gaming company on social media in the world, featuring 24/7 original content created by Betr Media, the company's internal media division.

SOURCE Betr Holdings, Inc.