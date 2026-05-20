BETR ACQUIRES NFA-REGISTERED BROKER ASCENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO ACCELERATE LAUNCH OF PREDICTION MARKETS

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the company behind the world's first real money gaming super app, today announced it has acquired Ascent Capital Management Inc., securing National Futures Association (NFA) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registration to advance the launch of prediction markets within the Betr super app.

Through the acquisition, Betr becomes a CFTC-registered introducing broker, representing a major milestone in the company's continued expansion into regulated prediction markets. The transaction allows Betr to accelerate the company's plans to launch prediction markets powered by Polymarket directly within the Betr super app.

Beginning later this year, Betr plans to make event contracts across sports, politics, culture, and more available to its over one million nationwide paying users through the same seamless experience as Picks, Sportsbook, Casino, and Arcade, all integrated within one wallet and one app.

"Prediction markets represent one of the most exciting evolutions in interactive entertainment and financial technology," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Since starting Betr, we have built our business entirely around serving the modern sports fan at scale. This acquisition is another step toward our vision of creating the first true nationwide real-money gaming app. By securing IB registration through the acquisition of an established broker, we can now focus entirely on launching a seamless, compliant prediction markets experience powered by Polymarket. Our users will soon be able to engage with Picks, Sportsbook, Casino, Arcade, and Predictions all within a single integrated ecosystem."

Ascent Capital Management Inc. has been registered as an introducing broker since 2011 and brings established compliance infrastructure that will support Betr's expansion into the rapidly growing prediction markets category while maintaining strong standards around regulatory compliance and user protection.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr has built the world's first real money gaming super app. In September 2023, Betr launched Betr Picks, which has quickly become one of the leading fantasy sports pick 'em products in the U.S. The product is currently available in 34 states. In September 2025, Betr launched Betr Social Sportsbook and Betr Arcade. Betr Social Sportsbook is live in 36 states and is seeing strong early momentum and user adoption nationwide. Betr Arcade has quickly emerged as a leading skill games platform and is live in 38 states. Betr Social Casino launched in March 2026 in 35 states and has experienced rapid growth. Betr has one million paying users and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Betr plans on launching prediction markets in 2026.

Betr is also the most followed sports gaming company on social media in the world, featuring 24/7 original content created by Betr Media, the company's internal media division.

SOURCE Betr Holdings, Inc.