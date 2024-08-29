BETR LAUNCHES PEER-TO-PEER PRODUCT "GROUP MODE" FOR BETR PICKS AND SOFT LAUNCHES THE NEW BETR SPORTSBOOK

Betr Picks is now live in Florida and Massachusetts with eight additional states to be launched imminently



MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr Holdings, Inc. (Betr), a leading sports gaming and media company, today announced the launch of its peer-to-peer product "Group Mode" for Betr Picks, as well as the soft launch of the new Betr Sportsbook, just in time for the NFL season. With the launch of Group Mode, Betr Picks is now live in Florida and Massachusetts, with Virginia, Arizona, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Delaware to be launched imminently, which will have Betr Picks live in 33 states plus Washington, D.C. The new Betr Sportsbook has soft launched in Ohio and Virginia, with more state launches planned over the coming months.

"Group Mode" in Betr Picks offers Betr users its popular fantasy sports pick em' product, but in a peer-to-peer format that allows users to compete against one another. The launch of Group Mode will enable Betr Picks to be live in 34 jurisdictions, representing 65% of the U.S. population.

The new Betr Sportsbook features Betr's trademark simple and intuitive user experience, while also enabling Betr to expand far beyond microbetting for its sportsbook vertical. In addition to micro-markets, the new Betr Sportsbook will include Same Game Parlays (SGP), Same Game Parlays Plus (SGP+), player props, futures, exotics, and traditional markets like moneyline, point spread, and over/unders – with all capabilities spanning both pre-match and in-play. The new Betr Sportsbook has soft launched in Ohio and Virginia, and will be launched in Indiana and Maryland over the coming months where the company already holds temporary sports wagering licenses, subject to regulatory approval. The new Betr Sportsbook will also be launched in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Kentucky over the coming months, subject to Betr receiving the honor and privilege of a sports wagering license in each of these states. This new sportsbook was built on top of the Chameleon platform, which Betr acquired in May 2023 from Fans Unite.

"We are thrilled to launch Group Mode for Betr Picks and to soft launch the new Betr Sportsbook," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Today's two product launches represent an important inflection point for Betr – Betr Picks will now be available to 65% of the U.S. population, enabling us to welcome millions of new sports fans to Betr for the first time, while the new Betr Sportsbook puts us on a path towards ramping investing in this vertical and positions us as having made the most progress towards competing in the Online Sports Betting industry amongst the other market leading fantasy sports pick em' operators. Significant product improvements are on the way across both Picks and Sportsbook but we are proud of the quick progress we have made here."

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is a leading sports gaming and sports media company focused on enhancing the consumption of sports through entertainment. Betr's gaming products are differentiated through a unique product experience with a simplified user interface that is catered to the casual sports fan, enabling Betr to capture more of the underpenetrated online gaming addressable market. Betr began with a beta version of its Online Sports Betting (OSB) product, which only offered microbetting markets such as the next play in a football game or the next pitch in a baseball game, before launching its real-money Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) product, Betr Picks, in 24 states, now expanded via Betr Picks Group Mode to 34 total jurisdictions. Betr is launching its V1 Sportsbook product with full sportsbook capabilities ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and will soon launch its iGaming vertical with Betr Casino. Betr's media division, Betr Media, is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 7.3 million followers, 4 billion impressions, and 209 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr Media is able to effectively reach and engage its audience at scale given its large social following coupled with its unique combination of in-house media talent and production, with an emphasis on original short-form video content.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility.

