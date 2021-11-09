Betr Remedies Announces New Co-Founder Ellen Pompeo and its First Exclusive National Retail Launch at Walmart

"Life-saving medication is too expensive for too many people," Pompeo says. "We should all be looking for ways to do better."

Manufactured in the USA, Betr Remedies contain the exact same FDA-authorized ingredients as leading brands, but they don't just make you feel better: Every Betr Remedies purchase you make helps keep medications out of landfills and helps get it into the hands of people who need it most. It's Betr for you, Betr for the environment, and Betr for everyone.

Betr Remedies delivers curated, easy-to-shop over-the-counter medications with a buy-one, give-one component. For every Betr Remedies product sold, the giveback program managed through SIRUM, a national nonprofit that enables healthcare organizations to donate unused medications, helps redistribute perfectly safe, unexpired medication through select charitable pharmacies in underserved communities across the country.

Betr Remedies's ultimate mission is to help fix a broken industry where one in four Americans can't afford the medications they need1, while $10 billion2 worth of perfectly good medication ends up in landfills and polluting waterways every year.

"We want to be part of the solution," says Jennifer Simone Hoffman co-founder, and pharmaceutical industry veteran, noting the company's pledge to donate 25 million medications to help patients in underserved communities. Betr Remedies will help provide over $1 billion worth of medications by the year 2025 through its partnership with SIRUM.

Betr Remedies is disrupting a $30-billion-dollar-marketplace to become the OTC brand of the future through its giveback program, design-forward packaging, and focus on making medication accessible across the country, beginning with its exclusive retail partnership with Walmart. Starting today, Betr products will be available for purchase on Walmart.com and in January 2022 will be available in two-thousand Walmart stores nationwide, marking the first time customers can find Betr products on store shelves.

"We're excited to collaborate with Betr Remedies as their first retail partner and together, bring new energy to the OTC category," says Maya Bowie, Merchandising, Vice President, Wellness, Walmart. "Walmart is committed to helping our customers meet and achieve personal wellness goals, and that includes enhancing our over-the-counter offerings online and in-store. Betr and Walmart are both focused on improving health equity and access in America. Our scale, combined with Betr's brand purpose, will help make a positive impact."



Betr Remedies's product line includes a total of 15 items across pain relief, allergies, digestive issues, and cold and flu symptoms, plus supplements for immunity and hydration. The full assortment of Betr products and the curated Pain and Allergy bundles are now available at Walmart.com and will roll out to Walmart stores in January 2022.

About Betr Remedies

Betr Remedies, a socially conscious company that produces high-quality over-the-counter medicine, is on a mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry and help people feel their best while also helping others. By simplifying the over-the-counter space and offering FDA-approved products that alleviate the most common ailments, Betr Remedies offers everything most consumers need, and nothing they don't. And Betr Remedies's give-back program is at the heart of the brand—for every product sold, a one-month supply of medication is donated for someone in need who can't afford it.

For more information, visit www.betrremedies.com , and follow along on Instagram @betrremedies . To arrange interviews with Betr Remedies co-founder Ellen Pompeo, contact Sarah Maguire at [email protected] .

_________________________________ 1 Findings from the KFF Health Tracking Poll, 2019 - Table (24% of patients say it's difficult to afford the cost of their prescription medication.)"Poll: 1 in 4 Americans Taking Prescription Drugs Say It's Difficult to Afford Their Medicines, Including Larger Shares Among Those with Health Issues, with Low Incomes and Nearing Medicaid Age ." Kaiser Family Foundation, KFF Health Tracking Poll (2019). 2 " Understanding the Drivers of Expired Pharmaceutical Returns ," Raftery Resource Network, 2009

SOURCE Betr Remedies