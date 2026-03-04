BETR TO LAUNCH PREDICTION MARKETS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH POLYMARKET

Multi-Year Partnership to Support Rollout of Prediction Markets to Betr's One Million Nationwide Paying Users

MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday, March 4 2026– Betr, the company behind the world's first real money gaming super app, and Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market, today announced a multi-year partnership to bring prediction markets to Betr users nationwide. Beginning in 2026, Betr will launch prediction markets powered by Polymarket directly within the Betr super app, making events contracts across sports, politics, culture, and more available to one million paying users.

"Since starting Betr, we have built our business entirely around serving the modern sports fan at scale," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Launching Predictions is an important step toward our vision of creating the first true nationwide real-money gaming and financial super app, integrating a category projected to reach $1 trillion in annual volume into the same seamless experience as Picks, Sportsbook, Casino, and Arcade. There is no better partner than Polymarket to power this expansion, given their category leadership and deep connectivity across the sports ecosystem."

"Prediction markets are becoming a foundational tool for understanding the future, and scale is what brings them into the mainstream," said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. "Betr has built one of the most engaged sports audiences in the country, and their ability to engage millions of users makes them the ideal partner to bring prediction markets to a massive new audience. This partnership allows us to scale our infrastructure and continue bringing the power of prediction markets into the daily experience of sports fans across the country."

Betr already operates Betr Picks, Betr Social Sportsbook, Betr Social Casino, and Betr Arcade in the majority of the country, and holds gaming licenses nationwide and has been publicly commended by the regulatory community for being a leader in responsible gaming. Betr's prediction markets product will be available within the same single app experience as the company's other products.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr has built the world's first real money gaming super app. In September 2023, Betr launched Betr Picks, which has quickly become one of the leading fantasy sports pick 'em products in the U.S. The product is currently available in 34 states. In September 2025, Betr launched Betr Social Sportsbook and Betr Arcade. Since launch, Betr Social Sportsbook, which is live in 32 states, has been one of the fastest growing products in the industry. Betr Arcade has quickly emerged as a leading skill games platform and is live in 38 states. Betr Social Casino soft launched in February 2026 and is launching in 28 states. Betr has one million paying users and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Betr plans on launching prediction markets in 2026.

Betr is also the most followed sports gaming company on social media in the world, featuring 24/7 original content created by Betr Media, the company's internal media division.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

