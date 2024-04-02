BETRIVERS ANNOUNCED AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR NASCAR XFINITY SERIES DASH 4 CASH RACE AT DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHICAGO and DOVER, Del., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetRivers, powered by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading US-based online betting and gaming company, has proudly announced its partnership as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at Dover Motor Speedway. The BetRivers 200, set for Saturday, April 27, is being undertaken with the Delaware Lottery and marks the beginning of a thrilling new chapter in NASCAR history, as RSI commits to the long-term support of this top tier sporting event. With the recent online launch in Delaware of online sportsbooks powered by BetRivers, this will be the first time in Delaware history where fans can place mobile sports wagers from inside a sporting event, elevating the excitement surrounding race weekend.

The BetRivers 200 (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) promises to deliver an electrifying experience for fans, drivers and sponsors alike. Inside the Fan Zone, RSI will have an activation team on site with exclusive offers for BetRivers Delaware players. BetRivers will add to the excitement by hosting special events for VIP players throughout the race weekend. With Dover Motor Speedway serving as the backdrop for this adrenaline-fueled competition, spectators can anticipate edge-of-the-seat action and unforgettable moments on the track.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Dover Motor Speedway as the title sponsor for this prestigious NASCAR event," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "We have worked in collaboration with the Delaware Lottery to bring this partnership to life. As BetRivers is dedicated to providing top-notch entertainment and experiences, this partnership is a natural fit and we are excited to see this important hometown event grow even bigger as we continue to invest in the community for years to come. The BetRivers 200 will showcase the pinnacle of racing excellence and provide fans with an unmatched spectacle."

For more than five decades, Dover Motor Speedway has been a cornerstone of NASCAR racing, known for its high-speed thrills, passionate fanbase, and one-of-a-kind venue. The collaboration with BetRivers adds a new dimension to the event, blending the excitement of motorsports with the innovation and dynamism of the gaming industry. The BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race is the 78th NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the World's Fastest One-Mile Oval.

"With the recent launch of RSI's award-winning online sportsbook in Delaware, we are delighted to welcome BetRivers as our title sponsor for the upcoming race," remarked Dover Motor Speedway President & General Manager Mike Tatoian. "BetRivers commitment to excellence and passion for delivering exceptional experiences align perfectly with our values. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for fans and the drivers at the BetRivers 200 for years to come."

The BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at Dover Motor Speedway promises to captivate audiences with its blend of speed, skill, and sheer excitement. As fans eagerly anticipate raceday, the partnership between BetRivers and Dover Motor Speedway sets the stage for an unforgettable event that will feature local casinos: Delaware Park Casino & Racing, Harrington Raceway & Casino, and Bally's Dover Casino Resort, and will leave a lasting impression on motorsports enthusiasts worldwide.

"Through our continued conversations with Rush Street Interactive, the topic of the importance of community involvement and local economic impact has surfaced many times," said Helene Keeley, Director, Delaware Lottery. "Investing in the local community is important and Rush Street Interactive has done just that, including partnering with the Xfinity Series NASCAR Race at Dover Motor Speedway with the newly named BetRivers 200, we continually confirm our relationship with BetRivers is right for Delaware."

For more information about the BetRivers 200 and ticketing details, visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Dover Motor Speedway

Dover Motor Speedway, owned by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, has hosted exciting racing and entertainment events for national and international guests for more than 50 years. The green flag dropped on Dover Motor Speedway events on July 6, 1969, when Richard Petty won that day's Mason-Dixon 300 by six laps. In 2024, the 1-mile oval nicknamed the "Monster Mile®" hosts another NASCAR tripleheader weekend on April 26-28, including the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 28. It will be the 106th NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Dover is one of only 10 tracks in the country to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events. Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

