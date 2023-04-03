BetRivers Launches Michigan Million™: The Most Exciting Online Slot Tournament in Michigan's History

- Exclusively at BetRivers, players in Michigan have a chance to win their share of $1 million in guaranteed bonus money –

CHICAGO, IL, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States and Canada, is taking slot tournaments to a whole new level with the launch of the BetRivers Michigan Million™ Online Slot Tournament.

BetRivers Michigan Million players will have the opportunity to play a popular slot game, earning tournament points and experiencing the excitement of the tournament's real-time leaderboard. With every successful spin, players will see their username climb up the leaderboard and hopefully into a qualifying position for the next round of tournament play.

To qualify for their chance to win $1 million in bonus money, players in Michigan can visit BetRivers.com from April 1 to 30, 2023. Ten finalists will then play the famous Cash Machine™ slot game during a live online event for their shot at the $100,000 bonus money grand prize.

"BetRivers is known for bringing first-of-its kind online casino experiences to our customers and we couldn't be more excited to launch Michigan's most exciting online slot tournament ever," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com. "With BetRivers Michigan Million, you get all the excitement of a real-world slot tournament, and the chance to win part of $1 million in guaranteed bonus money, from the comfort of home."

Open to players who are 21 years of age or older and physically present in Michigan during the promotion period, BetRivers Michigan Million Online Slot Tournament has three exciting rounds. Here's how it works:

Qualifying Round

To participate in BetRivers Michigan Million, players must make a single deposit of $50+ using code 'MILLION' into their BetRivers account between April 1 and April 30, 2023. Eligible players will be automatically awarded 100 Tournament Spins that can be used anytime until April 30, 2023. Players can also earn additional spins. The top 400 players on the Tournament Leaderboard at the end of the round will move on to the Semi-Final Round.

Semi-final Round

The 400 qualifying players will receive 200 Tournament Spins to be used between May 5 and May 6, 2023. The top 10 players on the Tournament Leaderboard at the end of the round will move on to the Final Round. Each semi-finalist not moving on to the next round will receive $1,500 in bonus money.

Final Round

The top 10 finalists will face off during a live 10-minute online event on Monday, May 15, 2023. Each player will have unlimited spins. The player at the top of the Tournament Leaderboard at the end of the round will win the $100,000 bonus money grand prize. The nine runner ups will each win $35,000 in bonus money.

John Mason, Detroit radio host and public address announcer for the Detroit Pistons, has also once again joined the BetRivers team to bring all the excitement of Michigan Million to life for local players. When BetRivers first launched in Michigan, Mason was the first person to place a legal bet on BetRivers.com.

"Players in Michigan have never seen a slot tournament like this before," said Mason. "I've been connected to the brand since the launch and am thrilled to be part of the BetRivers Michigan Million Online Slot Tournament. I can't wait to see 400 Michiganders win their share of the $1 million bonus money prize pool."

Full terms and conditions, including important eligibility, participation and bonus money rules, can be found here. (Must be 21+ and present in Michigan. Void where prohibited. Bonus money restrictions apply. See BetRivers.com for compete T&Cs and tournament rules. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Help-line at: 800-270-7117.)

