BetRivers.com Becomes An Official Partner Of The Detroit Pistons In Multi-Year Partnership As Rush Street Interactive's (RSI) Award-Winning Site Goes Live In Michigan on Friday

CHICAGO and DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest-based Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), today announced that its flagship brand, BetRivers.com , which is launching its mobile and online sports betting offerings in the state of Michigan (at noon) tomorrow, Friday, January 22, has become an official betting partner of the Detroit Pistons by entering into a multi-year partnership with the three-time NBA Championship winning team. RSI is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States. The partnership includes a unique and exciting free to play game, Fan Pick'em - presented by BetRivers, where Pistons fans can go directly to the Pistons app to play games and win fabulous prizes.

With BetRivers.com going live in Michigan Friday, sports betting enthusiasts in the state will have access to millions of RSI's betting options on thousands of sports events a year (including Friday and Saturday night's Piston games against the Rockets and 76ers, respectively). Michiganders over the age of 21 will be able tomorrow to sign-up, deposit money right from their mobile devices and computers, and start betting right away. Gaming enthusiasts will also be able to play an exciting array of online casino games, including slot machines and table games such as blackjack, baccarat and roulette – with live dealer offerings coming soon.

At BetRivers.com Pistons fans will see promotions for exclusive Detroit Pistons prizes and experiences while playing exciting games and betting on their favorite teams. In addition, as an official partner of the Detroit Pistons, RSI is authorized to use the official Pistons logos and marks along with promoting the BetRivers brand in associating with different marketing assets including TV, radio and digital advertising. "

"Michiganders love their home state NBA team and the Detroit Pistons have a rich history, winning the NBA Championship three times," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI. "This partnership combines two organizations that share an unwavering commitment to excellence in providing sports fans with unparalleled experiences, and BetRivers.com is proud to be an official sportsbook partner of this well-respected franchise."

RSI has a proven track record as an online leader and is the retail sportsbook market leader in the three most populous states that have legalized sports betting: Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com site, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with the Detroit Pistons, what RSI's anticipated offerings in Michigan will include and RSI's future performance in that state. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent proxy statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

