BetRivers.com Off To Strong Start In Michigan After First Weekend Of Online Casino And Sports Betting

CHICAGO and MANISTEE, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) ("RSI"), one of the most trusted and fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today shared the results of its first weekend of online gaming and sports wagering in the Michigan market. Following the Friday, January 22, 2021 at 12 noon Eastern launch of accepting wagers at its flagship brand, BetRivers.com , RSI's president declared it was a momentous and memorable occasion for the company, as well as, for the state and its economy.

"We are incredibly excited to be off to a strong start in Michigan," said Richard Schwartz, president of RSI's BetRivers.com. "We are thrilled to see our BetRivers.com site live in the booming Michigan market and this first weekend proved to us that there is a huge appetite for online casino and sports betting. We believe our new Michigan customers enjoyed the convenience of wagering on an exciting array of online casino games and sporting events, safely from their mobile devices and computers, on the fun and easy-to-use BetRivers.com platform."

The NFC Championship Game was the most wagered on event in the state of Michigan , followed by the AFC Championship Game.

The NFL conference championship games were responsible for 39% of the total weekend handle in the state.

Despite both Michigan and Michigan State's basketball programs being paused due to COVID-19 issues, college basketball was the second-most wagered-on sport of the opening weekend in the state.

The Pistons were the most wagered-on NBA team over the weekend, followed closely by the Phoenix Suns.

Blackjack was the most popular casino game, with table games being responsible for 39% of total casino handle.

88 Fortunes was the most popular slot game, with 10% of the total slot handle.

Over 120 casino games were available on launch day, with more expected to be added as soon as Monday.

"Feedback, from our new Michigan customers has been fantastic, including messages that they appreciated RSI's focus on offering an honest and transparent gaming service, player-friendly bonusing and loyalty programs, fast payouts, and BetRivers.com 's comprehensive selection of casino games and sports betting markets," Schwartz added.

Here's a look at some of the comments in the Bet Rivers Chat Room:

Js1216: This is already my favorite online casino in MI.

Capesq: I appreciate the customer service from your site best out of all the sites I've checked out so far in MI.

ProjectPat: It was amazing how fast they cashed me out!

Skidsmom: the community chat is certainly a nice addition to this site I think it is fun. I am totally impressed with BetRivers.

Savoritzcactus: Been playing next to my girlfriend cozied up with some hot cocoa and a big fire going (Michiganders here) and we cannot get over how awesome you guys are for giving free 59 dollars WITH A 1X PLAYOVER! That is unheard of and absolutely legendary!

About RSI:

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

