BetRivers.com To Launch As Indiana's First Online Sportsbook

FRENCH LICK, Ind., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, sports betting fans can legally place internet wagers in the state of Indiana on BetRivers.com. Rush Street Interactive (RSI) through its partnership with historic French Lick Resort, will launch the Hoosier State's first licensed online and mobile sportsbook, BetRivers.com, on October 3, 2019.

"What better time to launch than in the height of football season, the start of baseball playoffs and just before basketball returns?" said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "We know our players are really going to appreciate the convenience of being able to place wagers online anywhere in Indiana, adding to the excitement of these sporting events. Our experience and success in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York allows us to zero-in on what players want – a massive range of sports betting options, through reliable and scalable technology, with responsive customer service, and fast payouts."

All sports and all wagering types available at the in-casino sportsbook will be available online at BetRivers.com. Sports fans will have millions of betting options on thousands of games — locally and around the world — both online and mobile, with an intuitive customer interface. Indiana's mobile sports betting market does not require in-person registration at the casino so players can register and start play instantly on their mobile phones from anywhere in the state of Indiana. To get started, players can register and instantly play online via desktop, on Android, or Apple mobile devices by simply visiting BetRivers.com and creating an account. Based on what type of device they are using, players will be guided by prompts through the quickest and best way to get in on the action. Subject to approval by the Indiana Gaming Commission, players will receive a match bonus up to $250 on their first deposit. Participants must be physically located within Indiana and at least 21 years old to wager.

RSI is also the sports wagering partner for the French Lick's retail sportsbook, which launched in early September, a premier destination in the state to enjoy watching and betting on a wide range of sporting events. The luxurious sports betting lounge is just over 3,000 feet and located at the north end of the casino floor, with club chairs and table seating to accommodate approximately 100 guests.

Hoosier sports fans will feel right at home watching games and events in this beautiful new space. The lounge features a pair of state-of-the-art 14 feet long by 8 feet high LED video walls that will anchor the sportsbook viewing area, along with 18 additional TV monitors. The sportsbook also includes 8 self-serve betting kiosks, and up to 3 staffed over-the-counter betting windows to accommodate guests.

Sports fans in the Hoosier State will be able to bet on those same sporting events including professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, college sports and much more right from their homes and mobile devices. Types of bets include, but are not limited to, straight bets, parlays, totals, prop bets and in-game betting.

"We are excited to make history in the state of Indiana," said Schwartz. "As a Chicago-based business and affiliate of the trusted and market leading Rivers Casino in Illinois, we are proud to expand our trust into Indiana. We are thankful for the Indiana Gaming Commission giving Rush Street Interactive their vote of confidence and authorizing us to launch online sports betting in the state. We look forward to working together with French Lick to continue our great partnership."

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com , in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition to being the first to launch a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (at Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and a legal online sportsbook in the state of Pennsylvania (at PlaySugarHouse.com), RSI was also the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (at Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos, as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com .

ABOUT FRENCH LICK RESORT

French Lick Resort is a $600 million historic restoration and casino development project that includes West Baden Springs Hotel, French Lick Springs Hotel and French Lick Casino. This Midwest premier resort destination features 686 guest rooms and suites; a 51,000 square-foot, single-level casino; 45 holes of golf including the fully restored 1917-designed Donald Ross Course at French Lick and the 18-hole Pete Dye Course at French Lick; two full-service spas with a combined 36 treatment rooms totaling 42,000 square feet; meeting and event space totaling 165,000 square feet; and an array of dining and entertainment options.

