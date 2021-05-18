Betsafe Canada Announces Their Mechanical Slot Machine Restoration Project

For their first project in line, the team behind Betsafe Canada went with a 70-year-old three-reeled Beromat "B" slot machine, a series well known for its magneto-mechanical hand and an interior that required zero assistance from a plug in the wall.

A slot machine series started by Wulff Apparatebau GmbH back in 1950, this specific model was part of the golden age of casinos in Europe, where an electricity outage couldn't win over the game; a few coins and a firm pull was all that was needed for the device to work. Back in the day, mechanical slot machines like the Beromat 'B' were the star of the show in various cafes, restaurants, and even homes, which made tracking down this particular model a 'reel' worthwhile adventure.

"What amazes me about these mechanical machines isn't only the craftsmanship that went into them, but also the fact that they do not require any electricity to work. Just take a look at the disassembly; it's fascinating how simple yet effective the whole machine was built," comments Mattia B., Head of Marketing for Emerging Markets.

The first step in the restoration project was to acquire the machine from the far corners of central Europe and transfer the 60-pound device to the Emerging Markets studio. For full details of the team's adventure, visit their blog post: 70-year-old Mechanical Slot Machine.

The second step was to disassemble the machine and asses the current status of all the inner parts, which proved the biggest challenge so far. Over 15 different elements were combined into one single infographic.

The third and final step is planned for end of May 2021, when the external housing as well as the internal parts will be completely restored, with the hardest step being the replacement of the broken three-wheeled reel mechanism that due to its age can't be ordered new but needs to be revamped completely.

Follow the project on the Betsafe Canada Blog.

