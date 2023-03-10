TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online gambling company Betsson Group has obtained operator and supplier licenses on the regulated market in the province of Ontario, Canada. Betsson's well-established brand, Betsafe, has just launched a B2C offering.

Betsafe has localized its product offering for Ontarians, including sports betting and an online casino. These can be accessed through the Strive Gaming platform, which is partially owned (40%) by Betsson.

Betsafe Goes Live On The Ontarian Online Gambling Market (PRNewsfoto/7Sport)

The supplier license that has been granted to Betsson also enables it to offer its sportsbook to other operators on a B2B basis.

Ontarian gamblers get to choose between thousands of high-quality games, including a great selection of online slot games, blackjack, roulette and other table game variations, immersive live casino games, and exhilarating jackpots.

As for sports betting, the sportsbook https://7sport.net/ca/betsafe/ has a huge menu of sports to wager on, from staples like football, basketball, and tennis to more unique options such as snooker, golf, and darts. Canadian bettors are able to enjoy a multitude of betting markets, along with the chance to view live matches.

Ontarian customers can use the Betsafe's products through Betsson's native mobile apps, which are available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play store, or directly through the website. Players can also benefit from convenient payment methods supported on the platform.

Betsafe is fully legalized and managed by Mata Gaming Authority (MGA) for more than 15 years, ensuring security and fair gaming. It has established a reputable and captivating image on a worldwide scale, so it is not surprising that the company is expected to become one of the dominant brands in the highly competitive Ontarian market.

Since its launch on April 4, 2022, the Ontarian iGaming market has licensed over 50 internet gaming operators and keeps expanding at present. Betsson recognizes Ontario, which is populated by almost 40 per cent of Canada's 38 million inhabitants, as the most significant province for the country's economy. The operator anticipates that the online gaming market in the province will soon become one of the largest in North America, and is committed to meet the highest standards in terms of safety and quality.

Betsson will now classify Ontario under its Rest of World reporting category, which brought in €4m in Q4 2022, comprising 2% of the operator's total revenue.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030501/7sport_betsafe.jpg

SOURCE 7Sport