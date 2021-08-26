Betsperts Announces Closing of Series A Fundraising Round

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsperts Media & Technology Group CEO Reid Rooney announced that Betsperts has just closed a $6 million Series A fundraising round. Between Betsperts app, Fantasy Life App, and their livestream media content, Betsperts boasts one of the largest sports betting and fantasy sports audiences in the US. The Betsperts Group expects to surpass one million lifetime downloads shortly into the 2021 NFL season.

Betsperts Raises $6 Million Series A Funding

This round includes new investors to BETSPERTS including Series A lead HBSE Ventures and Verance Capital. Andy Roos, Partner at HBSE Ventures, was quoted saying, "HBSE Ventures is excited to support Betsperts in their next phase of growth, as they aim to become the social network for sports betting and fantasy sports. Sports bettors and fantasy players have no shortage of outlets, but we believe there is a strong need for a solution that cuts through the noise and provides access to the best content, whether user generated or from recognized experts. Betsperts will leverage this content to attract consumers across its complementary platforms and take advantage of the explosive growth the sector is experiencing."

Also, in this fundraising round are previous investors such as Parlay Capital Holdings, LLC, Velo Partners, David VanEgmond (Current Founder and CEO of Bettor Capital, and various other angel investors.

Most recently, on May 26th, 2021 Betsperts acquired Matthew Berry's (ESPN Senior Fantasy Analyst) Fantasy Life App. When asked what is next for the Betsperts Group, Rooney shared some of their vision. "This capital gives us the opportunity to heavily invest in growing the userbase with investments into marketing, technology, more content, and continues to allow us to look at strategic acquisition opportunities. We want to be where the social conversation lives for fantasy sports and sports bettors as more states (and provinces) legalize sports gambling."

