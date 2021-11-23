Betsperts Media & Technology Group Acquires 4for4.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsperts Media & Technology Group CEO Reid Rooney announced that Betsperts has closed on an acquisition of 4for4.com, a premium sports betting and fantasy football subscription service. As a leading web-based sports betting and fantasy football research, analysis, and information site, 4for4.com provides accurate rankings, insightful analysis, and state of the art decision support tools for the singular purpose of enabling subscribers to improve in their betting and fantasy football endeavors.

Josh Moore of 4for4 remarked "We're excited to join a growing team in the Betsperts ecosystem. With Matthew Berry on board, and more resources now available to us, we can't wait to take 4for4 to the next level and help shape the bright future of Betsperts Group."

This acquisition will provide Fantasy Life App and Betsperts app customers an immediate increase in premium content while creating the platform for continued content expansion for Betsperts Media & Technology Group. "The addition of 4for4 brings premium content to our users, bolsters our user base, and builds our financial relationship with customers. We have seen tremendous success this football season with the integration of 4for4," said Reid Rooney. All three properties (4for4, Betsperts and Fantasy Life) will have record revenue in 2021 Rooney mentions.

This announcement comes right after the close of a $6 million Betsperts Series A raise led by HBSE Ventures and Verance Capital. Notable investors such as Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures and Chris Paul joined the round as well. Between the Betsperts app, Fantasy Life App, livestream media content, and now 4for4.com Betsperts boasts one of the largest sports betting and fantasy sports audiences in the US now with premium tools and content from 4for4.

