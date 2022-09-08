Betsperts Media & Technology Group Acquires PokerCoach.us to Continue Their Diversification Strategy and Expansion Into the Online Betting Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsperts Media & Technology Group has entered into an agreement to acquire PokerCoach.us, a premium website devoted to enhancing interest, understanding, and enjoyment of poker. PokerCoach.us has a legacy of expertise in the poker space and strives to enable poker players to reach their full potential.

Betsperts Acquires Poker Coach

The acquisition of PokerCoach.us is another step in the expansion of Betsperts' digital footprint in the online betting market. The poker site is the latest addition to an array of products that cater to sports betting, online casino, fantasy and DFS players.

Betsperts CEO Reid Rooney remarked, "This acquisition is part of our strategy to expand our position in the online betting market. We see this as a great fit in our portfolio of brands and the acquisition supports our goal of creating exceptional experiences for our audience and deeper engagement for our partners."

In the coming months PokerCoach.us will be re-branded as Betsperts.com/poker. The Betsperts Media & Technology Group is excited to work with new customers while making poker content available to their existing user base.

The Betsperts Group is home to one of the largest sports betting and fantasy sports audiences throughout the US with their family of properties inclusive of the Betsperts app, Fantasy Life App, 4for4.com, Betspertsgolf.com, dyanastyleaguefootball.com, a media line up of 15+ shows and podcasts, and now PokerCoach.us.

