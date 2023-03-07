Betsperts Media and Technology Group Announces Addition of Ari Borod to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsperts Media and Technology Group (https://www.betspertsgroup.com/) is pleased to announce that Ari Borod has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Borod brings extensive experience in sports media, revenue generation, and commercial partnerships to the Betsperts team. He is the Chief Business Officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming and has held senior positions at FanDuel and Action Network. His expertise in the sports betting vertical will be invaluable to Betsperts as the company continues to expand its platform and develop new products and services.

"We are thrilled to have Ari Borod join our Board of Directors," said Betsperts CEO, Reid Rooney. "Ari's experience and track record of success in the betting space will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to innovate and grow."

Borod added, "I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Betsperts and contribute to the company's ongoing success. Betsperts has a talented team and a strong vision for the future, and I look forward to working with them to build the next generation of media and technology solutions for the sports betting and media industry."

Betsperts Group has achieved profitability in 2023, boasting total revenue growth through February of 76%, and traffic scaling to more 22M page views (+260% growth) through February. Betsperts Group has had over 850,000 podcast downloads and 500,000+ YouTube views through February, combining for +200% growth in the podcast and video vertical.

Betsperts Group has successfully closed their first $3 million of their Series A2 raise led by Verance Capital while actively seeking $2M in growth capital. Participants in this round include HBSE Ventures, Parlay Capital, and other current Betsperts investors. The additional funding will be used to support the company's ongoing content development and expansion / acquisition plans. With the new funding, Betsperts is well-positioned to continue to innovate and grow as the sports betting industry continues to rapidly evolve.

About Betsperts Media and Technology Group

Betsperts Media and Technology Group (https://www.betspertsgroup.com/) is a leading provider of sports content, technology, and analytics. The company's platform offers users access to expert analysis, tools, and sports news, as well as a suite of data and analytics tools designed to help sports fans make informed decisions.

