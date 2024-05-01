BETSWAP.GG UNVEILS MAJOR PLATFORM UPGRADE & EXCEPTIONAL GROWTH FIGURES

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betswap.gg, the pioneering hybrid sports trading exchange that merges Web2 and Web3 technologies, today announced a major upgrade to its casino and main site. These enhancements were designed to elevate user experience and engagement through the integration of cutting-edge features such as an interactive social chat section, a highly dynamic and engaging new UI/UX, and an global loyalty program for regular users and VIPs.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the online gambling market, these upgrades signify our commitment to providing our users with a superior and dynamic platform," said Thawfeek Ameen, CMO of Betswap.gg. "The new features not only enhance the aesthetic and functionality of our site but also ensure a more engaging and rewarding experience for all our members."

Revolutionizing Online Gambling with Hybrid Technology

Betswap.gg stands out in the crowded online betting landscape by uniquely combining traditional and blockchain-based deposit and withdrawal options, including bank transfers, credit cards, and Web3 smart contracts. This revolutionary approach has positioned Betswap.gg as a leader in the GambleFi narrative within the blockchain space, targeting the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) market.

Since the launch of its Testnet in September 2022, Betswap.gg has evolved into a highly dynamic platform catering to both crypto enthusiasts and traditional bettors. The site's blockchain infrastructure allows for a trustless and permission-less experience by its users, and aligns with the core values of blockchain technology.

Impressive Growth and Market Impact

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, Betswap.gg reported a staggering 638% increase in trading volumes and a 610% rise in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), following the launch of a highly anticipated airdrop. "These figures are a testament to the scalability and appeal of our platform," added Ameen. "With the wind-down of the first phase of our airdrop by the end of June 2024, we are poised to report even more significant increases in our platform activity."

Positioned to capitalize on the $100 billion online gambling market, Betswap.gg started at the forefront of sports exchange innovation using blockchain technology. The platform continues to make significant strides, gaining traction and making noise across the industry.

About Betswap.gg

Betswap.gg is a cutting-edge sports trading exchange that integrates the best of Web2 and Web3 technologies to provide a comprehensive and secure betting environment. It is at the forefront of the $100 billion online gambling market, setting the standard for blockchain-based betting innovations.

