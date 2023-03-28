BREA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual and education technology (EdTech solutions), has revealed the latest iteration of UNIVERSE by ViewSonic the virtual learning platform at the BETT Show 2023 (British Educational Training and Technology Show), with the immersive 3D platform now incorporating subject-specific Thematic Classrooms and class performance metrics for educators. In the pursuit of providing educators with total solutions for digital learning, the company is also showcasing diverse pre-made digital lesson content from ViewSonic Originals, along with the latest ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard software suites. Attendees will be able to experience cutting-edge solutions across different scenarios.

BETT 2023: ViewSonic to Debut Expanded EdTech Solutions Across UNIVERSE Virtual Campus and myViewBoard Ecosystem

"ViewSonic is continuing to implement our "Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS)" strategy to create a digital education ecosystem. While we've seen increased digitization in education, the technology being used doesn't necessarily make full use of what's possible," said Kevin Chu, Director of UNIVERSE Business Unit at ViewSonic. "We want attendees to see just how powerful a 3D virtual campus can be when incorporated into digital learning. UNIVERSE ensures students and teachers have access to solutions that harness the latest and most innovative technologies to enhance online learning experiences."

A Virtual Campus for Online Learning

ViewSonic has launched UNIVERSE in 2022 – a virtual learning platform that brings the benefits of in-person learning to an online environment. Combined with intuitive controls and diverse features, UNIVERSE has been helping to increase student engagement, encourage collaboration, and foster a sense of belonging.

On the last UNIVERSE's update, a new type of virtual space has been launched. The Thematic Classrooms allow participants to explore interactive 3D environments built to help students learn about specific school subjects. The first thematic classroom was designed for biology classes, where students can interact with biological structures like blood platelets and nerve cells, providing a more immersive way of understanding how these elements function in the body. Following the release of the biology-themed room, ViewSonic will also launch thematic rooms based on subjects like English, math, geography, and history. The new feature will be showcased during BETT.

ViewSonic has also introduced the new Portfolio tool in UNIVERSE, enabling teachers to access class insights such as test results, attendance, and participation records with ease to streamline class management.

Furthermore, UNIVERSE's Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) integration allows educators to seamlessly exchange information between different Learning Management Systems (LMS). Aiming to provide a seamless learning experience and greater flexibility for both teachers and students, the platform will soon be integrated with LMS such as Canvas and Blackboard.

Accessible Digital Learning Content

With increased digitization, teachers are faced with new challenges, particularly in developing and implementing content for a digital curriculum. To accommodate the digital revolution, ViewSonic is also demonstrating its newest feature for the myViewBoard platform, Originals, which provides teachers with pre-made content to help them build engaging digital lessons.

ViewSonic Originals is broken down into four categories: Original Content, Backgrounds, Graphics, and Online Games. In addition to an extensive library of teaching materials for all ages and subjects ranging from interactive modules to full lesson plans, the database features an extensive collection of backgrounds, images, and animations that are perfect for a range of topics and themes, allowing teachers to add safe, copyright-cleared media to their lessons. By offering thousands of interactive modules to full lesson plans, the company makes planning and running lessons easier for all those in the K-12 age groups.

Innovation Across ViewSonic's Range of Solutions

As a leading EdTech solutions provider, ViewSonic's ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard software suites are being adopted by educational institutions around the world. At ViewSonic's booth, visitors can experience the latest 5K 105" ViewBoard IFP105S for hybrid collaboration and the 24" touch monitor for "smart podium" solutions. In addition, visitors can also check out the VB-CAM-201, which just got Zoom Rooms USB Camera Certification, improving productivity and communications when videoconferencing. Meanwhile, the esports for education zone will also be showcasing the latest Elite XG320Q gaming monitor during the show.

Furthermore, ViewSonic will be exhibiting an industry-leading 135" All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen. This design innovation significantly reduces the packaging size, making transportation more convenient and easy to move, and ready for immediate use, which is perfect for a range of short-term usage scenarios, such as lectures, events, and hybrid classrooms.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

