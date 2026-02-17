Bettear Enters the U.S. Market, Appoints Kent Cawthorne to lead the Auracast™ Revolution in Professional AV

Founded nearly six years ago with a mission to transform everyday experiences for the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who are hard of hearing, Bettear has evolved into a category-defining player in the emerging Auracast™ ecosystem. As Bluetooth® LE Audio and Auracast™ gain industry-wide momentum, Bettear is positioning itself not merely as an adopter of the standard — but as a leader in delivering professionally engineered, enterprise-grade implementations of it.

While Auracast™ defines the protocol, Bettear defines the professional benchmark.

The company differentiates itself through product quality, system reliability, secure architecture, and deep integration capabilities within professional AV ecosystems. Bettear's solutions are designed specifically for environments where performance, scalability, and long-term infrastructure stability are essential.

Today, Bettear operates across four strategic pillars:

Live audio broadcasting, immersive audio experiences, secure broadcast environments, and assistive listening.

Its solutions serve professional AV environments, higher education institutions, cultural venues, government facilities, and commercial spaces — delivering secure, scalable, low-latency audio directly to personal hearing devices and dedicated receivers.

With distribution channels spanning more than 60 countries worldwide, Bettear has established a strong global footprint. The launch of Bettear Inc. reflects the company's conviction that the United States represents the most significant growth engine for the next phase of professional Auracast™ adoption.

"The establishment of Bettear Inc. is not simply geographic expansion — it is a strategic commitment to leading the professional wireless audio transformation in the Americas," said Itamar Gabbay, CEO of Bettear. "Auracast™ will redefine how audio is delivered in professional environments, but technology alone is not enough. Quality, reliability, and system-level innovation are what will define long-term success — and that is where Bettear stands apart."

Kent Cawthorne brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the professional AV and broadcast industries. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Legrand AV, overseeing sales strategy for leading brands including Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, and Vaddio. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at Kramer Electronics USA, PESA, Grass Valley, and Sony Electronics, building extensive channel networks and driving sustained market growth across North America.

"The professional AV market is entering a structural shift in how audio is distributed and experienced," said Cawthorne. "Auracast™ represents a foundational evolution, but execution and engineering excellence will determine who leads this transition. Bettear's product quality, system architecture, and long-term vision uniquely position the company to set the professional standard in the Americas. I am excited to build this next chapter together."

With the establishment of Bettear Inc., the company reinforces its long-term investment in the U.S. market and its commitment to supporting a rapidly growing base of partners, integrators, and customers throughout the region.

