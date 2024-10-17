Better Agency, a leader in CRM solutions for insurance professionals, has chosen NowCerts as its official Agency Management System (AMS) partner

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCerts, a leading insurance agency management system, announced today that Better Agency has chosen NowCerts' Momentum AMS as its official AMS partner.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a deeply integrated experience between the two platforms for Better Agency clients. It is designed to give agents more powerful AMS functionality without leaving the Better Agency CRM.

This partnership directly introduces NowCerts' renowned AMS features, such as ACORD form management, policy billing capabilities, and certificate generation, to Better Agency users. With this integration, agents will enjoy seamless access to their existing contacts and policies within NowCerts, providing a comprehensive toolkit to manage client relationships and insurance operations from one place.

A Stronger, Unified Solution

"We're excited to partner with NowCerts to give our agents access to a best-in-class AMS experience while continuing to enhance the CRM tools our customers rely on daily," said Jon LaRiviere, Product Manager at Better Agency. "This collaboration allows us to offer a truly integrated solution for agencies looking to streamline their workflows without compromising features."

Better Agency users now have the added benefit of a fully functional NowCerts AMS account, synchronized with their CRM data, giving them more control over policy management and billing. As a part of the initial rollout, the integration will sync basic contact and policy information with expanded capabilities, including IVANS data pre-fill and automated form population, which will be coming soon.

Michael Lebor, President of NowCerts, added: "This partnership is illustrative of the truly OPEN ecosystem we are building at NowCerts. We have always been tremendous fans of Better Agency and its CRM offerings. A seamless integration between a CRM and AMS is critical for independent agents. We are truly honored that Better Agency has chosen NowCerts to provide our AMS platform to their valued customers. We will accomplish great things together, and the agents will be the ultimate beneficiaries of this collaboration.

NowCerts' comprehensive feature set was built with insurance agents in mind. The powerful tools available within NowCerts enable agents to manage policies efficiently, track commissions, and quickly generate certificates and ACORD forms. The integration is designed to streamline these operations, giving agents the flexibility to manage their business from both systems without duplication of efforts.

How It Works

Agents can quickly access NowCerts from within Better Agency via intuitive in-app buttons, allowing them to jump directly to relevant contact or policy records in NowCerts. As the integration evolves, additional features, such as advanced ACORD form population and deeper policy management options, will be added to enhance the user experience further.

The Future of Agency Management

"By partnering with Better Agency, we're excited to provide agents with the most robust, modern AMS experience available," said Peter Germanov, CEO of NowCerts. "This partnership allows us to better serve agents by combining the strengths of both platforms and simplifying their day-to-day operations."

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both Better Agency and NowCerts to improve the lives of insurance agents through innovative technology solutions. Agents can now manage their clients, policies, and day-to-day business more efficiently and effectively, creating a more streamlined and productive workflow.

About Better Agency

Better Agency is an all-in-one sales-driven CRM platform designed for insurance professionals. Focusing on lead management, automated follow-ups, and customer retention, It is transforming the way agents manage their businesses.

About NowCerts

NowCerts is a leading provider of insurance management solutions, offering innovative tools to help insurance professionals streamline their workflows, improve data accuracy, and enhance customer service. With a focus on integration, automation, and accessibility, NowCerts empowers agents to focus on what truly matters: their clients. For more information, visit [ www.nowcerts.com ].

