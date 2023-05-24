Better Battery Co. Introduces A New Line of Products Making The Purchase and Recycling of Batteries Easy

News provided by

Better Battery Co.

24 May, 2023, 10:20 ET

Enhanced Battery Solutions Address Customer Needs and Foster a Sustainable Future

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Battery Co. (BBCo), a leading provider of high-quality alkaline batteries, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of products on Wednesday, May 24th. Building upon the brand's initial success, BBCo has taken customer feedback to heart and is proud to give the people what they want with an enhanced battery experience.

Continue Reading
Better Battery Co. (BBCo) high-quality alkaline batteries. New product range that makes ordering and recycling batteries even easier.
Better Battery Co. (BBCo) high-quality alkaline batteries. New product range that makes ordering and recycling batteries even easier.

Under the leadership of Jaclyn Byles and Jessica Jenkins, sisters & mothers, BBCo has undergone significant positive transformations. Recognizing the importance of customer input, BBCo has developed a new range of products that make ordering and recycling batteries even easier.

Each package not only houses the batteries, but also doubles as a convenient container for their return, simplifying the recycling process. The new line includes the following offerings:

  • Combo Kit of 20 AA's + 20 AAA's
  • 40 pack of AA's
  • 40 pack of AAA's
  • 12 C Batteries
  • 12 D Batteries
  • 12 9-Volt Batteries

In a groundbreaking partnership, BBCo has also joined forces with Martin Guitar to power the preamps in a wide range of their guitars with BBCo's 9-Volt batteries. This collaboration aligns with Martin Guitar's commitment to a circular economy, as it actively works towards minimizing its products impact on the world.

BBCo's dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences extends beyond its product offerings. The company has expanded its retail presence with an Amazon storefront and availability at esteemed locations such as Neighborhood Goods, REI, ZeroWaste Store, and HDSupply. This wider availability ensures that more customers can easily access BBCo's high-quality batteries and contribute to a greener future.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new line of products based on the invaluable feedback we received from our customers," said Jaclyn Byles, Co-Founder of BBCo. "Listening to their needs and incorporating their suggestions has been instrumental in our growth and success. We are committed to continually improving and delivering the best battery solutions that align with our customers' expectations."

BBCo's dedication to customer satisfaction, sustainable practices, and superior battery performance has made it a trusted choice for individuals and businesses alike. With the launch of their new line of products, BBCo once again demonstrates their commitment to providing an exceptional battery experience while demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

SOURCE Better Battery Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.