Better Being announces leadership transition for next phase of growth

Better Being is pleased to announce a series of leadership transitions effective immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Slobodow is appointed Chief Executive Officer. Brian, a long time Utah resident brings a passion for wellness and direct industry experience. Most recently, he served Better Being as Operating Partner for lead investor HGGC. His former roles include President and Chief Operating Officer of Neways International, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Products, and Chief Operating Officer of Atrium Windows. As CEO, he led U.S Silica through an important growth phase culminating in the successful IPO. Additionally, Brian currently serves as an independent board member of leading infrastructure provider Mueller Water Products.

Brian Slobodow, Better Being CEO President and Chief Commercial Officer, Better Being Cory McQueen, Chief Financial Officer, Better Being

Additionally, Kyle Garner is appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer. Kyle also brings to Better Being extensive industry experience, most recently serving as CEO of Maty's Healthy Products, a division of Bayer Consumer Health. His past roles include CEO of Organic India and CEO of New Chapter after their acquisition by Procter & Gamble and prior commercial leadership roles within P&G. Kyle's industry engagement includes currently serving on the Board of Trustees of the American Herbal Products Association.

Finally, Cory McQueen has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Cory's held several roles formerly with Better Being including Controller, Director of FP&A, and Chief Accounting Officer. Cory is a life-long Utah resident and recently celebrated his 28th anniversary with BBCO having originally joined from Price Waterhouse LLP as a Public Accountant.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to Better Being as CEO, and we are confident that his deep professional experience, prior value-add engagement with Better Being, and knowledge of the supplement industry will help ensure a period of profitable growth and value creation for Better Being stakeholders," Les Brown, HGGC Partner and Better Being Chairman added, "We are confident in Brian, Kyle, and Cory's leadership and Better Being's ability, under their direction, to continuously evolve and innovate to deliver high-quality, efficacious products to Better Being's loyal and new customers."

About Better Being

Founded in 1993 in Park City, Utah, Better Being was a pioneer of the natural products industry and has grown to become one of the largest and highest quality producers in the country. Better Being is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded natural products, including supplements, personal care, and other natural products sold primarily through domestic health and natural food stores, as well as specialty stores and online. Internationally, Better Being markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements and other natural products to and through health and natural product distributors and retailers and online. Better Being manufactures and sells its products under numerous brands, including Solaray®, Zhou Nutrition®, Heritage Store®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, ZAND®, Honey Gardens®, and Nu U Nutrition®. Nutraceutical's mission is to empower and inspire individuals to feel better and live healthier by providing the most trustworthy, pure, and innovative natural wellness solutions. More information is available at www.betterbeing.com

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $6.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables HGGC to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 600 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $71 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio company platforms, is available at www.hggc.com.

About Snapdragon and The Maze Group

Snapdragon is a growth equity and buyout investment firm targeting consumer businesses benefitting from long term secular trends, including health and wellness as a core vertical. The Maze Group is a consulting firm focused on creating enterprise value for public and private equity owned businesses using cutting edge technology and data driven marketing systems. Together, Snapdragon and The Maze Group invest in technology enabled consumer businesses, leveraging Snapdragon's investment experience and The Maze Group's technical capabilities to drive outsized returns. More information is available at www.snapdragoncap.com and www.themazegroup.com

Media Contact:

Alex Koritz

[email protected]

801-450-8005

SOURCE The Better Being Co.