Better Blend Adding More Locations, Total of Twelve Since 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative smoothie chain, Better Blend, is rocketing from just three locations to twelve since launching franchising about a year ago.

Better Blend offers smoothies and smoothie bowls that are healthy and nutritious, but taste like dessert. The goal? Make healthy food attractive, affordable, and accessible to people of all lifestyles.

Better Blend's roots can be traced back to Hamlin's days as a rugby player at the University of Kentucky when he realized there was something missing from his game. That led to him to create his own protein smoothies, which would contribute to the best season of his collegiate athletic career. That success, coupled with what he saw as a lack of quick, healthy options in the area, led to him to open his first Better Blend location in Florence, KY in 2018. He began selling franchises in 2022.

"When you're a 22-year-old college graduate with no collateral, banks laugh you out of the door. I maxed out as many credit cards as I could, and I don't advise that for other entrepreneurs, but I figured if I'm going to go bankrupt, I might as well do it when I'm 22," he says. "I didn't want to have a regret when I'm 90 looking back and thinking, 'What if I would have just gone for it?' So I went for it. I worked at Amazon at night and then would work construction with my dad during the day … We opened June 2018 and it just exploded from there."

Hamlin's desire to live a life without regrets is paying dividends. Hamlin was named Kentucky Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023, won the 2023 NKY Chamber Next Generation Leadership Award, and is set to open four more Better Blend franchises by 2025.

The first Better Blend franchise to open was in Mason, OH in June 2023. Locations in Ft Mitchell, KY; Loveland, OH; Independence, OH; and Louisville, KY followed close behind.

Upcoming locations include Anderson Township, OH; Highland Heights, KY; Hebron, KY; and Lexington, KY.

Better Blend boasts three corporate-owned locations in Florence, KY; downtown Cincinnati, OH; and Clifton Heights, OH, next to the University of Cincinnati.

Updates, promotions, and more can be found on Better Blend's Facebook and Instagram or their website at betterblend.com

