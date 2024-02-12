Better Blend Adding More Locations, Total of Twelve Since 2023

News provided by

Better Blend

12 Feb, 2024, 14:21 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative smoothie chain, Better Blend, is rocketing from just three locations to twelve since launching franchising about a year ago.

Better Blend offers smoothies and smoothie bowls that are healthy and nutritious, but taste like dessert. The goal? Make healthy food attractive, affordable, and accessible to people of all lifestyles.

Continue Reading
Better Blend Smoothie Concept Opening 12 New Locations
Better Blend Smoothie Concept Opening 12 New Locations

Better Blend's roots can be traced back to Hamlin's days as a rugby player at the University of Kentucky when he realized there was something missing from his game. That led to him to create his own protein smoothies, which would contribute to the best season of his collegiate athletic career. That success, coupled with what he saw as a lack of quick, healthy options in the area, led to him to open his first Better Blend location in Florence, KY in 2018. He began selling franchises in 2022.

"When you're a 22-year-old college graduate with no collateral, banks laugh you out of the door. I maxed out as many credit cards as I could, and I don't advise that for other entrepreneurs, but I figured if I'm going to go bankrupt, I might as well do it when I'm 22," he says. "I didn't want to have a regret when I'm 90 looking back and thinking, 'What if I would have just gone for it?' So I went for it. I worked at Amazon at night and then would work construction with my dad during the day … We opened June 2018 and it just exploded from there."

Hamlin's desire to live a life without regrets is paying dividends. Hamlin was named Kentucky Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2023, won the 2023 NKY Chamber Next Generation Leadership Award, and is set to open four more Better Blend franchises by 2025.

The first Better Blend franchise to open was in Mason, OH in June 2023. Locations in Ft Mitchell, KY; Loveland, OH; Independence, OH; and Louisville, KY followed close behind.

Upcoming locations include Anderson Township, OH; Highland Heights, KY; Hebron, KY; and Lexington, KY.

Better Blend boasts three corporate-owned locations in Florence, KY; downtown Cincinnati, OH; and Clifton Heights, OH, next to the University of Cincinnati.

Updates, promotions, and more can be found on Better Blend's Facebook and Instagram or their website at betterblend.com

SOURCE Better Blend

Also from this source

Better Blend: Smoothie Shop is Dietician Approved

Better Blend: Smoothie Shop is Dietician Approved

A new and innovative smoothie chain, Better Blend, is teaming up with dieticians to further their goal of making the world a healthier and happier...
A new smoothie concept is coming to Independence, Kentucky!

A new smoothie concept is coming to Independence, Kentucky!

Florence-based Better Blend offers smoothies ("Blends"), smoothie bowls ("Bowls"), and healthy snacks. Better Blend's menu is unique in that it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.