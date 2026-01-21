Better Blend Expands to Florida with Three Franchise-Owned Tampa Locations and Two Food Trucks

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Blend, the fast-growing smoothie brand known for its low-sugar, high-protein smoothies, announced its expansion into Florida with three franchise-owned locations planned for the Tampa market, and two food trucks designed for community events, fitness activations, and local pop-ups.

The Florida expansion marks Better Blend's first entry into the state and reflects growing demand across the Southeast. In addition to traditional storefronts, the food trucks (called "Blendmobiles") will allow the brand to reach customers beyond brick-and-mortar locations, bringing Better Blend directly to gyms, sporting events, corporate campuses, and community gatherings throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"Florida's a market we've had our eye on for a long time," says Isaac Hamlin, founder and CEO of Better Blend. "We're all about community and Tampa has an incredible energy that's really exciting. And with the Blendmobiles, we're able to start serving the community even faster."

Better Blend was founded in 2018 and has grown steadily across Ohio and Kentucky by focusing on nutritious smoothies that are low in sugar, high in protein, and designed to taste like a treat. The menu also includes a variety of bowls, including organic acai bowls and protein smoothie bowls. The brand operates through a franchise model designed for efficient operations, strong community engagement, and multiple revenue streams.

The Tampa-area franchisees behind the expansion said the Better Blend mission was a major factor in their decision to invest.

"Better Blend is more than a business for us," says Better Blend Tampa franchise owner Mike Faustini. "Losing over 85 pounds with my wife Hillary's constant support showed us that healthy eating should be sustainable, enjoyable, and part of everyday life."

"Our goal has always been to make healthy eating easier and more enjoyable," Hamlin added. "Florida is a big step forward for us, and Tampa is just the beginning."

The three Tampa locations are expected to open in phases, with the food trucks launching first to introduce the brand to the market and support local events ahead of storefront openings.

For more information about Better Blend, upcoming Tampa locations, or franchise opportunities, visit http://www.betterblend.com/ .

