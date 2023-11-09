Better Blend Launches Revolutionary "Blend-at-Home" Smoothie Concept

Better Blend Smoothies are known for their healthy smoothies that taste like dessert.

The new product, BlendBox, will be available November 6th.

Better Blend is a fast-growing franchise operation with seven locations located in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Louisville.

BlendBox was inspired by Better Blend's mission to make healthy eating easier.

Better Blend surveyed their customers regarding how they could better serve them. Offering make-at-home smoothies quickly became a popular response.

"We understand that healthy eating can be challenging due to busy schedules," says Isaac Hamlin, Better Blend CEO.

"Our goal with BlendBox is to provide an easy solution for busy customers to enjoy our smoothies at home. Whether it's breakfast, a post-workout refuel, or a quick and nutritious meal on the go, BlendBox offers the flexibility and convenience that our customers have been asking for," states Hamlin.

Customers will be able to choose from ten flavors in whatever quantity fits their needs.

Each flavor is packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. The smoothies are low in sugar and carbohydrates.

"Even though this is health food, it doesn't taste like it," Hamlin says. Flavors include Apple Jacks, Brownie Batter, Peanut Butter Pie and an assortment of other flavors.

BlendBox is available through the Better Blend app. In addition, customers can conveniently place a quick order for BlendBox at their local Better Blend location.

By simply using a blender, liquid of choice, and ice, customers can effortlessly recreate the same Blends they enjoy at Better Blend's brick-and-mortar locations.

SOURCE Better Blend