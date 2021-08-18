Better Blend Nutrition Offers Healthy Catering

Better Blend Nutrition's healthy catering is perfect for those who want to make their next event not only a little more exciting and outside-the-box, but also healthier. These bowls are the ideal meal for families or friends who want a nutritious treat at their next gathering. If you're encouraging healthier options at the office, Better Blend Nutrition's catering is an excellent choice, as each bowl is made with fresh fruit and packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Their new "Big Bowl" is the perfect healthy alternative to a birthday cake or pie, without sacrificing that delicious flavor everyone looks forward to.

Each "Big Bowl" can serve up to ten people and comes with at least four toppings for your guests to choose from. Whether it's a heap of granola, a sprinkle of chia seeds, or fruit with a honey drizzle, The Big Bowl lets your guests build their Bowl their way!

The Bowl Bar will get you individual Bowls, perfectly crafted and ready to eat. You have a choice when it comes to the base: the Super Bowl (organic açai), the Sunny Side (pineapple, mango, and banana), or The Islander (strawberries, blueberries, and banana). The minimum order is ten Bowls and you can add as many as you need. When released, the option to order catering will be available through the https://www.betterblendnutrition.com/events website.

Better Blend Nutrition is always looking for ways to take steps forward in creating a healthier community, and they're incredibly excited about offering their beloved bowls as a nutritious catering option for your next event.

