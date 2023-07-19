Better Blend's Long-Awaited Fort Mitchell Location Opens July 22nd

FORT MITCHELL, Ky., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Mitchell residents are in for a treat as Better Blend prepares their grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 22, at 2510 Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell, KY.

Better Blend Fort Mitchell Grand Opening

Better Blend, renowned for its award-winning smoothies, offers a wide variety of flavors made with nutritious ingredients. Alongside their signature smoothies, customers can enjoy customizable smoothie bowls, healthy snacks, and catering options. The brand's focus lies in providing healthy smoothies and smoothie bowls that prioritize nutrition while being low in calories, carbs, sugars, and fats. Setting itself apart from typical fast-food options, Better Blend is committed to delivering fast and friendly service, presenting a gateway to a healthier lifestyle.

The opening of the Fort Mitchell location is the second out of ten Better Blend franchise locations set to launch in the next twelve months, reflecting the brand's rapid growth as one of the region's fastest-growing businesses.

Brittan Grubb, Co-Franchisee of Better Blend Fort Mitchell, expresses great excitement, saying, "When Kelly and I began this path to partner with Better Blend we saw an opportunity to bring a healthy option to a community we love and feel indebted to. Throughout the last 9 months, it has become so much more than that. This venture has become a genuine partnership and friendship with the Better Blend family, a missed sense of energy and fun working with young people in both Fort Mitchell and surrounding communities, a fantastic example of trust and a sense of pride in having people in this community both offer their expertise but also a willingness to help. The path to get here has been challenging but most importantly it has been incredibly humbling and one that we are super blessed to have gone through. We are confident Better Blend will be a healthy option, a warm experience, and a fantastic place to work in Fort Mitchell for years to come."

The Better Blend team eagerly looks forward to opening its doors on July 22nd and welcoming the greater NKY community. Stop by to enjoy a blend or a bowl, and feel free to say hello and join the celebration with live music, a dunk tank, cheerleaders, and Beechwood High School Marching Band. The first 50 customers will get a free Better Blend shirt!

SOURCE Better Blend