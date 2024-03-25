BETTER BROTHERS LOS ANGELES (BBLA) & THE DIVA FOUNDATION, LED BY EMMY® AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS & ACTIVIST SHERYL LEE RALPH WILL HONOR KARINE JEAN-PIERRE WITH THE HISTORY MAKER AWARD & MULTIMEDIA MAVERICK MONA SCOTT-YOUNG WITH THE ALLY AWARD

EMMY-WINNING MULTI-HYPHENATE ACTOR COLMAN DOMINGO AND AWARD-WINNING ACTRESS JANELLE MONÁE ADDED AS PRESENTERS

EMMY® AWARD-WINNING PRODUCER & ACTRESS WENDY RAQUEL ROBINSON TO HOST THE TRUTH AWARDS

GRAMMY®-AWARD-WINNING ARTIST BIG FREEDIA & TONY AWARD-NOMINATED ACTRESS HAILEY KILGORE SET TO PERFORM

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA), in partnership with The DIVA Foundation, under the guidance of the Emmy® Award-winning actress and activist Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary, is proud to announce additional honorees, host, performers, and presenters for the 10th Annual Truth Awards. This event promises to be a groundbreaking celebration of excellence and empowerment. Wendy Raquel Robinson, an Emmy® Award-winning producer and actress known for her role as sports agent Tasha Mack on The Game, will host the landmark event. The 10th Annual Truth Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, March 30th, from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm. As BBLA celebrates a decade of excellence, this year's awards show promises to be an unprecedented affair spanning three unforgettable evenings - a groundbreaking first in the Truth Awards history.

Wendy Raquel Robinson

"We are thrilled to have Emmy®Award-winning producer Wendy Raquel Robinson as our host for this special milestone event," said Vincent L. Holmes, co-founder of Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). " her talent and passion for supporting the community aligns perfectly with the mission of the Truth Awards."

Adding to the excitement, political advisor Karine Jean-Pierre will be honored with the 'History Maker' Award for her exceptional contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and her dedicated work in the civic arena. The event will feature two eminent personalities, Big Freedia (Big Freedia Means Business) and Hailey Kilgore (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), who will deliver breathtaking performances. Big Freedia, a GRAMMY® Award winner, will showcase her spellbinding talent. Hailey Kilgore, a distinguished actress who received a TONY AWARD nomination for her outstanding contributions to the industry, will deliver an awe-inspiring performance.

"The recognition of Karine Jean-Pierre is a testament to her unwavering dedication to social justice and equality," said Sheryl Lee Ralph, Founder of The DIVA Foundation. "Her voice resonates with clarity and purpose, inspiring others to take action in pursuit of a more just world."

ACT I

On Thursday, March 28, Kyle Price from "Make It a Moment" will be moderating an intergenerational conversation titled "The Black Queer Community: Then and Now." This conversation will feature Black queer leaders, advocates, influencers, artists, and more who will discuss how Black LGBTQ+ individuals have impacted society, pop culture, and the arts in the past. They will also discuss how we can build upon this legacy to shape the future. The event is open to the public, but you must register using this link: https://forms.gle/rfhVqEx1aqvLQgMF9 .

ACT II

The Friday night gala, themed for this invite-only event, is aptly named 'Passing the Torch' and will honor outstanding individuals for their remarkable achievements. The recipients of the evening include SHAR JOSSELL (Award-winning journalist), who will receive the prestigious Passing The Torch Award; Actress and Musician Bre-Z (All American), recognized with the Breakout Star Award; and Tobias Gilbert (IndigoWave Tech Back), honored with the Social Influencer Award. The charismatic Archie Jay will host the gala. Presenting awards on this particular night are Novi Brown (Tyler Perry's Sistas) and Jonica Booth (Rap Sh!t). The stage will come alive with captivating performances by Serpentwithfeet, Devin Tracy, and DJ Jash Jay.

"Passing The Torch signifies continuity and growth," said Scott Hamilton, co-founder of Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). "We honor those who have come before us while also nurturing emerging talent who will carry our legacy into new realms of possibility."

ACT III

The Saturday night gala will be a star-studded event celebrating exceptional individuals who have made a lasting impact. Social media influencer and comedian Antonio "Tony Talks" Baldwin is set to host the red carpet. The distinguished honorees include Karine Jean-Pierre, who will receive the History Maker Award; Lena Waithe, who will be acknowledged with the Culture & Arts Award; Patrik-Ian Polk, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Mona Scott-Young, who will accept the Ally Award; Bryon Javar, who will receive the Andre Leon Talley Style Purveyor Award; Dr. Bettina Love, who will be recognized for the Education In Excellence Award; Dr. David Johns, who will be distinguished with the Bayard Rustin Advocacy Award, and Sam Prater, who will be touted with the Business Leadership Award. The presenters for this memorable evening include Janelle Monáe, Colman Domingo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jason Lee, Brian Jordan, Jr., Melvin Robert, Greg Mathis Jr, Tim Pulliam, Elliott Cooper, Darnell Moore, Dr. Shaun Harper, Armond Kinsey, and more to be announced.

BBLA, an organization that recognizes outstanding individuals, also strives to contribute to a noble cause. The organization is dedicated to supporting the educational goals of young individuals in the Black LGBTQ+ community through its scholarship program. The program provides scholarships ranging from $3,000.00 to $5,000.00. At the Truth Awards ceremony, ten Truth Awards Scholars will be granted scholarships. Since its inception, BBLA has awarded over $250,000 in tuition assistance to deserving students.

"This is an opportunity for us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals within the Black LGBTQ+ community," said Scott Hamilton, Co-Founder of Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA). "The Truth Awards recognize excellence and inspire future generations to shatter barriers and reach new heights."

The 10th Annual Truth Awards is co-presented by The DIVA Foundation and sponsored by Gilead, Atlantic Health Systems, SONY Pictures Entertainment, LeadersUp, STARZ, Nissan, USC Race & Equity Center, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), California Community Foundation, Columbia University IRAAS, and Walmart.

For more information on the Truth Awards, please visit www.thetruthawards.com and follow them on social media platforms on Instagram: Better Brothers LA | X: BBrothersLA | Facebook: TruthAward

Tickets for the black-tie affair are currently available for purchase on thetruthawards.com.

ABOUT BETTER BROTHERS LOS ANGELES

Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA) is a 501(c)(3) organization that educates, inspires, and connects the Black LGBTQ+ community in Southern California and across the country. Our mission is to develop a stronger sense of community and overcome cultural and religious challenges to our orientation. BBLA's year-round social, educational, and overall affirming programming is anchored by the Truth Awards Ceremony, an annual recognition and celebration of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. To learn more, visit www.betterbrothersla.com .

ABOUT THE DIVA FOUNDATION

The DIVA Foundation is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by humanitarian and Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph as a memorial and life-long pledge to the many friends she lost to AIDS while originating her iconic role in Dreamgirls on Broadway. Pairing strong family values with rising fame, Ralph used her spotlight to mobilize resources, fight stigma, fundraise, and deliver urgent messaging around the awareness and prevention of transmission of HIV/AIDS. To learn more, visit www.diva.foundation

ABOUT THE SIBLEY FIRM

The Sibley Firm is a strategic public relations and marketing agency focusing on multiculturalism. The agency's core specialty is connecting consumers with brands and talent through various channels, including live experiences, virtual content, in-person press appearances, social media, and community outreach. The firm's expertise in these areas enables it to develop and implement effective marketing and public relations strategies that resonate with diverse audiences. TSF's ability to create and deliver compelling messages across multiple platforms has made it a trusted partner for businesses and organizations seeking to enhance brand recognition and engagement with their target audiences.

SOURCE Better Brothers Los Angeles (BBLA)