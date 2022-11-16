Better Business Bureau (BBB) Honors Cozy Corner Patios and Its Brand ZipCushions with Their Prestigious Torch Awards for Ethics 2022

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cozy Corner Patios, a Colorado-based outdoor furniture brand, has won the prestigious Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics for 2022. The BBB Torch Awards is held annually to recognize companies that display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in business dealings. Cozy Corner Patios received the coveted award after it was named the 'Small business of the year' in Central Colorado through a virtual ceremony held on October 27, 2022.

Cozy Corner Patios

"I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this huge recognition from BBB. I was not surprised when we were announced as winners. Since its inception, Cozy Corner Patios has always stood for honesty, integrity, community support, and employee welfare. I am proud of my team, the heart, and soul of this company, who made this achievement possible. This award will strengthen our resolve and inspire us to continue our good work," said Priyesh Sanghvi, director at Cozy Corner Patios.

Hosted by BBB's Great West and Pacific (BBBGW+P) division that serves more than 200 million consumers, Torch Awards aim to highlight businesses that are trusted societal role models.

"It was truly remarkable to see how each of this year's award winners set the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and trustworthy business. We hope this recognition encourages more businesses to make a daily commitment to upholding integrity in the marketplace," said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGW+P.

Cozy Corner Patios believes in creating a better everyday living for all, a principle they extend beyond their products, consumers into their workplace and community. Winning Torch Award is a testament to character and culture, something Cozy Corner Patios has illustrated well through its high standards of fairness, transparency, and commitment to give back to society. This year's awards received record-high applications making Cozy Corner Patios' victory as a first-time entrant even more commendable.

