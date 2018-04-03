Better Business Bureau Grants Accreditation to Guardian Debt Relief

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has officially recognized Guardian Debt Relief as an accredited debt relief provider. Coupled with an A+ rating, this achievement marks another step in Guardian's quest to become the leading provider of debt relief services nationwide.

In addition to the BBB, Guardian Debt Relief's unwavering commitment to providing a transparent, high-quality debt relief program has resulted in recognition from two other elite organizations.

The American Fair Credit Counsel (AFCC) and the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA) have both recognized Guardian for its strong ethical values and compliance with the regulations set forth by the Federal Trade Commission.

This new distinction from the BBB only further exemplifies Guardian Debt Relief's devotion to building a debt consolidation program that puts people first.

In the Guardian Debt Relief program, each client is assigned a personal account manager. From day one to graduation, each client feels secure knowing they have someone they can rely on to answer all their questions.

Guardian also understands that getting out of debt is only the first step in the journey to financial freedom. Through its website, Guardian offers a variety of resources to help individuals take control of their finances and stay out of debt. Visitors can read guides and articles detailing how to save money, build a monthly budget, plan for retirement, and much more.

With Guardian, you can rest assured you are in good hands. In pursuit of their goal to provide debt relief to struggling Americans, Guardian has lowered the minimum debt requirement needed to qualify for its program. Unlike other debt relief companies who require at least $7,500 - $10,000 in unsecured debt, Guardian only requires $5,000.

Guardian Debt Relief is a trusted provider of debt negotiation, or debt settlement, services. Debt negotiation is an alternative to bankruptcy, credit counseling, and debt consolidation loans and allows consumers to place their unsecured debt in the hands of trained debt negotiators. Guardian Debt Relief's program has helped thousands of people resolve their credit card bills, personal loan debt, medical bills, and more.

To learn more about Guardian Debt Relief and other forms of debt consolidation, visit https://www.guardiandebtrelief.com or call (888) 986-9939 to reach a dedicated specialist directly.

