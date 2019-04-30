Better Business Bureau Names Cambridge Credit Counseling Non-Profit of the Year

AGAWAM, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Credit Counseling, a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency offering financial education, credit counseling and debt relief services nationwide, was recently awarded the Marketplace Excellence Award of 2019 as the Non-Profit of the Year by the Better Business Bureau of Central New England. The award recognized Cambridge for promoting the highest ethical business practices throughout their organization and for their focus on customer satisfaction.

"Our BBB accreditation is critical to our ability to earn the trust of the consumers we serve, since they share their personal information with our counselor in the course of making some very important financial decisions. Honesty, transparency, compassion, and a focus on helping consumers understand how to create effective financial strategies - those aren't just words or phrases. Those are the hallmarks of good counseling, and we've done our best to embed them in the culture of our agency," remarked Christopher Viale, Cambridge's President and CEO (watch Cambridge's BBB nomination video).

Cambridge's expanding menu of services also includes student loan and reverse mortgage counseling, first-time homebuyer courses, bankruptcy counseling and HUD-approved housing counseling. Cambridge also provides free financial literacy seminars to many other non-profit agencies, veterans, students, and inmates preparing to re-enter the community. In 2018, Cambridge conducted 424 seminars for nearly 7,000 local participants. Cambridge also offers hundreds of personal finance articles and videos on its website, https://www.cambridge-credit.org.

"We've also partnered with a number of membership organizations, from AAA Club Alliance to the United States Bowling Congress, and more recently with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, New York State United Teachers Member Benefits, and the Connecticut Education Association, helping education professionals manage their finances, particularly their student loans. Our holistic approach is essential. There are no cookie-cutter solutions. Every case is unique," noted Mr. Viale.

Cambridge was incorporated as a non-profit in 1996 and has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and families struggling with a variety of debt issues. Counselors offer an in-depth budget and debt analysis to identify options that could help individuals reduce or eliminate debt in a much faster timeframe than they could on their own, while providing personal Action Plans to help them stay debt free.

Cambridge has been a BBB-accredited company for more than 20 years and maintains an A+ rating. For more information about Cambridge's services, visit their website at www.cambridge-credit.org, or call (800) 226-2743.

